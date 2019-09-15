OLEAN — For the past couple of years, children and adults of all ages have been able to get an up-close look at toy trains, and learn from advocates of the hobby, during the annual Toy Train Collectors Society’s show in Olean.
The sixth annual Autumn in the Southern Tier Train Show is again planned from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 6 in the cafeteria of the Olean Intermediate Middle School on Wayne Street, and all are welcome, said Paul Hessney, who co-chairs the event with Phil Geer of Allegany and Russ Allen of Wellsville.
“The attendance has been pretty steady, around 200, but we would like to increase it,” Hessney said. “It’s a difficult goal, but I’d like to get more young people there. In an effort to do that, we will let adults in free if they are accompanied by a child, ages 5 to 12.”
Admission for an adult without a child is $5 at the door, and $2 for children. Food and snacks will be sold by the Whispering Mountain Lodge business.
“There is an historical aspect to this, as well, and that’s why we want to get the Salamanca Rail Museum Involved,” added Hessney, who is a retired teacher and serves on the Olean City School District Board of Education.
“(The museum) is all about the preservation (of train and railroad history) over there. They’ve really done a nice job, I think.”
In addition to Olean, Hessney said toy train collectors and vendors will hail from communities that include Jamestown, Wellsville and Buffalo, as well as Emporium, Bradford and Warren in Pennsylvania.
He said the event will display, and sell, the collections of approximately 35 vendors.
“It fills up that cafeteria, which isn’t really big,” Hessney remarked.
Funds raised from the event will go back into the non-profit organization, which has the purpose of preserving the hobby and history of toy trains.
For his part, Geer said he will also display and sell toy trains at the event. He, too, is hopeful the show will be well-attended despite other events slated for that weekend in the area.
“I think train people will see this is the first show of the year, so I think we’ll have a good attendance,” he added. “We’re hoping for the best.”
Over the past few decades, enthusiasts, collectors and organizations involved with the toy train industry have seen a decline in interest among young people, with concerns the hobby could die off. The National Model Railroad Association has reported the average age of its membership is 68.
“I’ve just turned 75 and I’m retired, but we’ve kept it going,” Geer continued, noting children have other distractions such as sports and computers. “It’s the older people (involved) who have started out with their trains in the ‘50s and kept them … I run a layout” of trains at the shows.
“It’s a really trying effort and we’re trying to get people to come out,” he concluded.
