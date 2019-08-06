OLEAN — It’s a mix of resourcefulness, passion and some interesting props that are making Olean Theatre Workshop’s annual Shakespeare In The Park event a lively affair — despite the presence of so much scripted death.
The company will mount “Hamlet” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Oak Hill Park off Washington Street. As in past years, the show is free and family-friendly.
The show, directed by Jake Riggs, is an abbreviated version of William Shakespeare’s longest play, which has a four-plus hour run time. OTW’s version is roughly an hour and a half long, which Riggs said he adapted from an even shorter version he found online.
But as Technical Director Kelly Vaccaro put it in a Facebook post, “... even with a run time under 90 minutes, there is plenty of swordplay, intrigue and murder most foul.”
The Bard’s “Hamlet” focuses on the eponymous Prince of Denmark, whose father has died and whose mother has remarried her husband’s brother. After a visit from his father’s ghost, Hamlet believes his uncle is behind the death and sets about confirming his suspicions as well as exacting revenge.
Vaccaro noted more people auditioned for Hamlet than any other non-musical production the workshop has put on. She attributed that to the tragedy’s popularity — helped by its quote-filled script and iconic skull-speaking soliloquy.
OTW’s version will not only be shorter, but it will be filled with unique production elements. A brief puppet show will be used to bring to life the “play within a play” scene in which Hamlet proves to himself his uncle Claudius is a murderer. Riggs said the choice to use puppets was inspired by the 1990 film “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead” about two “Hamlet” side characters, as marionette puppets are used in one scene during a play within a play within the movie.
Also, one of the background players will include Yeti, a dog whose owner needed to bring him around for pet training purposes but who ended up having so much gravitas he was given a role — non-speaking, of course.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy the show. Refreshments of cookies and water will be on sale.
In case of rain, the performance will be moved indoors just across the road to the Washington Street Theatre.
For more information, visit www.oleanwork shop.org.