It’s Game 5 of the NFL season … way too early for the Bills to be confronted with a “must win.”
But this afternoon at Nashville, when Buffalo faces the Titans at Nissan Stadium, there’s a lot at stake.
When this season’s schedule came out back in April, the best hope for any reasonable Bills fan was a 3-1 start. That translated to road wins at the Meadowlands over the rebuilding Jets and Giants, a home victory over Cincinnati with an all-new coaching staff, and the predictable defeat by AFC East-dominating New England.
Well, the first three games played out as expected – albeit two of those victories requiring fourth-quarter comebacks – but the Patriots were different. Yeah, they won, 16-10, but thanks to a cringe-worthy offensive performance it’s a game coach Bill Belichick’s crew was begging to give away. Instead Buffalo’s mistake-prone offense (read: second-year quarterback Josh Allen) and special teams refused the gift and were left with a galling defeat that will haunt the team for the rest of the season.
AND THAT brings us to today.
When trying to project the Bills record this season, for most fans, this game with Tennessee was a toss-up.
A quarter of the way into the season that perception hasn’t changed.
That’s particularly true as Buffalo’s three wins against teams with a collective record of 2-9 hasn’t earned it much credibility. However, a victory at Tennessee would deliver much more impact.
The Titans (2-2) are three-point favorites, having hammered Cleveland (43-13), the designer choice to win the AFC North, and Atlanta (24-10), viewed as an NFC South contender, both on the road. They blew a home game with Indianapolis (19-17) and fell at Jacksonville (20-7) in a Thursday night meeting.
As Bills coach Sean McDermott noted, “It’s a very good football team … this close from being 3-1, it really should have won that game (against Indianapolis).
“They’re physical, they’re strong. They’ve got veteran players and we look at their defense as one of the best in the league. (They’re) well-coached and extremely smart. It’ll be a big challenge for us.”
McDERMOTT is right about the defense as both the Bills and Titans are back-to-back in the NFL in fewest points surrendered at just under 16 per game and though Buffalo is second in its division behind the Pats (4-0), Tennessee is in a four-way tie for first … or last, as every team in the AFC South (Houston, Indianapolis and Jacksonville are the others) stands at 2-2.
That’s what makes today’s game so important for both teams.
Though 2-0 on the road, for Buffalo, the Titans will easily be its toughest foe away from New Era Field.
The difference between going into the next six games 3-2 or 2-3 is significant.
Given the way the season has gone, 25 percent in, the Bills’ faithful envision home wins over Miami, Washington and Denver, all 0-4, plus a victory over the Dolphins in Florida, and maybe even a triumph at Cleveland over the, so far, enigmatic Browns.
Only a home game with the Eagles during that span projects as a likely loss.
EIGHT or nine wins after 11 games would make those Buffalo playoff hopes a lot more realistic, even given the Bills brutal closing stretch that includes road games at Dallas and New England plus hard-to-figure Pittsburgh.
Buffalo’s home games during that stretch are a toss-up with Baltimore and the 0-3 Jets in the finale.
But what sets all that up is today’s meeting with the Titans and the Bills likely trying to do it with backup quarterback Matt Barkley and possibly without No. 2 running back, Devin Singletary, the shifty third-round draft choice who had proved the perfect complement to 36-year-old starter Frank Gore.
In any case, come late this afternoon, we’ll have a much clearer picture about how seriously this year’s Bills should be taken.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)