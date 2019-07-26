LITTLE VALLEY — An appeal by the Olean Times Herald of the denial of a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request regarding the investigation into allegations of misconduct by two former Cattaraugus County officials has been denied.
Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles denied the appeal of the original denial of the Times Herald FOIL request in a letter dated July 15.
“Your request was denied pursuant to Public Officers law 87(2)(a), CPLR 3101© and 4503(a),” Searles’ letter stated.
After sexual harassment complaints were filed Feb. 19 and 22 against County Attorney Eric Firkel with the Human Services Office, county lawmakers hired a Rochester law firm, Harris Beach, to investigate.
Firkel resigned his post Feb. 25, a day before Harris Beach attorney Karlee Bolanos presented a preliminary report on the investigation to the County Legislature. He has denied allegations of sexual harassment or any misconduct, saying he resigned to run for a County Legislature seat.
The Harris Beach investigation led to allegations of misconduct by another county official, Republican Election Commissioner Michael Brisky. He resigned his post April 12, also to run for County Legislature, and has also denied any wrongdoing.
“The subject document was generated in the context of the attorney-client relationship and, as such, constitutes both an attorney-client communication and attorney work product that are exempt from disclosure,” Searles’ letter states.
“As you state in your email, the matter has been referred to the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and is therefore, an open investigation at this time,” Searles said. “Open investigations are non-disclosable under Public Officers Law 87(2)(e).”
The Times Herald filed a FOIL request on June 19 to obtain a copy of the investigation presented earlier to county lawmakers. Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean, accepted the FOIL request and immediately gave it to County Attorney Thomas Brady, Firkel’s successor.
County Clerk Alan Bernstein, the county records access officer, replied on June 26 that the request had been denied.
Snyder said on Thursday that the Attorney General’s office contacted county officials for additional information after Harris Beach turned its investigation over to state officials last month.
“I don’t know where the investigation stands now,” the County Legislature chairman told the Times Herald.
County lawmakers briefed by the Harris Beach attorney signed a non-disclosure agreement and have refused to talk about the investigation.
Some county officials believe the cost of the Harris Beach investigation could easily top $100,000.
On June 14, following a three-hour closed door session with Bolanos, county lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to refer the Harris Beach investigation into allegations of misconduct by Firkel and Brisky to the state Attorney General’s Office.
Legislators again cited the nondisclosure agreement as the reason they could not discuss the findings.
Two legislators, however, agreed afterward to characterized the investigation. Minority Leader Susan Labuhn, D-Salamanca, described Firkel’s actions as “extremely reckless.” She said in addition to the two female county employees who filed complaints, county taxpayers have been victimized as well.
Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, who is being challenged by Firkel in Legislative District 7 in November, said, “Everybody was just shocked. The severity of the offenses and the recommendation (to refer the case to the state Attorney General’s Office) was beyond what anyone expected.”
Synder declined to expound on his comments when asked on Wednesday, citing the non disclosure agreement. He added, however, “I think people have a right to know.”
Cattaraugus County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Puglisi said Thursday county legislators “are spooked over the non-disclosure agreement.”
He added: “Nobody’s talking. They are not going to do anything to jeopardize this investigation.”
