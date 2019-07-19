What a difference a span of three days made for the Olean Oilers.
On Sunday afternoon at Bradner Stadium, the New York Collegiate Baseball League team got, inarguably, its biggest win of the season.
It finally beat Niagara, which had won the first six meetings of the campaign, 6-5 in 10 innings.
That initial victory over the Power, which had already clinched the Western Division title, not only provided a much-needed confidence boost for the Oilers, but also padded second-place Olean’s margin to three points over Mansfield, lurking in third, albeit having played one fewer game.
And in the compact NYCBL playoff format, second in the division is critical as that team hosts the one-game meeting with the third-place squad for the right to advance to the best-of-three series against the division’s champion. Niagara just happens to have the NYCBL’s best record (28-11-1).
BUT, ALAS, disaster struck the Oilers on Monday and Wednesday as they blew two ninth-inning leads on the road, losing in walkoff fashion, first to Mansfield, 9-8, then to Niagara, 5-4, both defeats coming directly on Olean errors.
It was a crucial win for the Destroyers over the Oilers – who could have stretched their lead to five points – on Monday and Mansfield followed it with a rain-shortened home victory over Genesee.
Those four points (two for each win) propelled the Destroyers past Olean into second place in the West as the Oilers got zero points in the two losses.
THUS, heading into Thursday night’s games, Mansfield was 17-17-2 with 36 points and six games to play including Wednesday’s washed out contest at Hornell. Olean was 16-18-3 with 35 points and five games to go.
But the news for the Oilers merely grew profoundly worse last evening.
Olean blew 3-0 and 5-2 leads to Genesee in falling 9-7 at Bradner Stadium while the Destroyers lost a suspended game, 12-10, to Niagara at Mansfield, before prevailing, 5-0 in the regularly scheduled contest.
As of today, the Western Division standings look like this: Niagara, 28-11-1, 57 points; Mansfield 18-18-2, 38; Olean 16-19-3, 35; Genesee 16-22-1, 33; Hornell 15-20-2, 32.
TO BE SURE, it’s still mathematically possible Olean or Mansfield, or both, could be knocked from the playoffs by Genessee (three games left) and/or Hornell (five remaining), though it’s much more likely than before Thursday.
Still, the Oilers and Destroyers – both with four games left – are the more obvious teams playing for home field in that one-game meeting which will decide Niagara’s best-of-three foe.
And that’s extremely important.
As of today, Olean is 11-7-1 at Bradner Stadium … but 7-2-1 over the last 10. The Destroyers are 10-7-2 at Mansfield University.
Coming into the season’s home stretch, the Oilers seemed to have a momentum edge if they hosted a playoff game. But given the last three losses, you wonder, especially since Olean can win out and would still need help to finish second.
To close out the season, the Oilers this afternoon host Rome in a doubleheader (5 and 7 o’clock) then Saturday, in a game that could decide the playoff home field, Olean entertains Mansfield. The Oilers end the regular season Sunday afternoon (2 o’clock) against Genesee at Houghton.
Besides the Saturday meeting at Olean, the Destroyers play a home doubleheader with Hornell today and are at Hornell in a split doubleheader on Sunday afternoon (the Dodgers host Niagara in the first game).
