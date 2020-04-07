The eighth group of six players named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been released. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Wellsville’s Eagan Enke and Ethen Stoll and Allegany-Limestone’s Logan Klice.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Ridgway’s Greg Simon and Hayden Haupright, who attends Johnsonburg, and St. Marys’ Gage Burford.
Today’s six selections make 48 players named to the Classic, 24 to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus come game day.
ENKE was a 6-foot-1, 240-pound offensive guard/defensive lineman who was a two-time Livingston County All-Star and was also named to Rochester’s Eddie Meath All-Star Game this summer.
A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Alfred State College and major in construction management.
His favorite football moment was “winning the Midget League Championship.”
Stoll was a 6-2, 160-pound wide receiver/safety who was named the Lions’ MVP as a senior.
He’s planning a career in construction and heavy equipment operation.
His most memorable football moment was “scoring three touchdowns in one game and celebrating with my team after the game.”
Klice was a 5-8, 170-pound running back/linebacker-safety who was A-L’s football MVP and was part of the Gators’ Section 6 baseball championship team as a sophomore. He was also a two-time Character-Athlete of the Game.
A high honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but will major in secondary education.
His most memorable time playing football was “winning the Midget Super Bowl in eighth grade.
SIMON was a 5-foot-11, 210-pound guard/linebacker for a team that went 11-2 the past two seasons, winning the District 9 Class AA title four straight years and advancing to the PIAA playoffs.
He made both the District 9 and Tri-County All-Star teams on offense and is a scholar-athlete in golf. He was also a member of Ridgway’s D-9 championship golf team.
A member of the National Honor Society, Simon will attend Penn State-Behrend and major in plastics engineering.
His most memorable moments in football were “winning the D-9 championship four years in a row.”
Haupright, a Johnsonburg student who played for the Elkers, was a 6-1, 310-pound defensive tackle
A high honor roll student he will enter the workforce after graduation.
He’s the second member of his family to play in the Big 30 Charities Classic.
Haupright’s most memorable moments playing football were winning four straight District 9 titles.”
Burford was a 6-1, 160-pound cornerback/linebacker who was a two-time letter winner for the Dutchmen. He was also a star wrestler in junior high including being a three-time state qualifier, once in Junior Olympics and twice in junior high.
He will attend a trade-school after graduation.
Burford’s favorite memory while playing football was “our team’s turnaround after winning only one game after two years to having a winning season (6-5) and making the playoffs (last fall).”