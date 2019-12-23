As this season has gone on, Bills coach Sean McDermott and his team have tried to re-educate the fan base.
Buffalo’s faithful, having previously enjoyed only one playoff appearance in the previous 19 years, had come to accept “close” as a satisfactory result.
Thus, this season, when the Bills lost twice to New England and once to Baltimore, two of the AFC elites, by one possession, many of those who follow the team were satisfied with the effort.
McDermott and his players weren’t.
“There are no moral victories,” he and his roster maintain, pointing out that the Bills have improved to the point where they feel they can play with any team in the league and no defeat will be rationalized.
But, with apologies to them, Saturday night’s 24-17 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium was precisely a “moral victory.”
Buffalo has endured a notable lack of success against New England over the past two decades ... 35 losses in the last 39 games. And though decidedly outplayed in the latest game – outgained in yards 414-268 while losing time of possession by nearly 18 minutes – there were the Bills with 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard line with 2:21 to play in a bid to tie the game.
It was a gritty performance rarely put on by the Bills in Foxboro and marked a third tough effort against a couple of the conference’s highest-quality teams.
AFTERWARD, McDermott pointed out, “We’re here to win – number one. We’ve gone on the road and played in tough environments before (franchise record-tying 6-2 mark away from home). We’ve played four quality opponents, the last four weeks (Dallas, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and New England) in big games.
“Our players have put it on the line and that’s all I can ask. We’ve got to continue to learn from these experiences as a young football team so we get stronger and stronger in games like this as we move into the playoffs.”
Quarterback Josh Allen, who nearly led the ninth fourth-quarter/overtime victory of his career, noted of the Pats, “Obviously they’re an AFC East division rival and that’s their (11th) consecutive year winning the division. We’ve got to find a way to get over that hump. We were playing to put ourselves in position where we could potentially win it.
“You couldn’t ask for a better situation, playing for a division title in December with two games left, to give yourself a chance. I’m super thankful for this experience and what we were able to do, but at the same time, we came here to win a football game and we didn’t get that done.”
But Allen admitted, “If you look at the type of teams we’ve played the last three weeks, they’re all playoff-type teams. So getting that experience against these defenses, teams we might be able to see again, it’s all valuable experience because playing games in December that mean something ... not many people are doing that right now and we’re one of those teams.
“It feels good to be in the situation we’re in and the position we’re in. But we didn’t do a good enough job (against New England). This one hurts for us obviously because we don’t want anybody (but us) to win the East … (this is) one that we’ll take to the heart.”
SAFETY Micah Hyde offered his own perspective.
“It was a tight game late in December, playing a very good football team on the road,” he said. “You have to understand it was going to be tight going into the fourth quarter, we knew that was going to happen.
“I’m not learning anything new from all the games we’ve played already, you understand what type of football team you are. We wanted to go out here on the road against a great opponent and win the game. We’re not here trying to learn about this team anymore. We don’t take pride in losing by seven.”
And wide receiver Cole Beasley maintained, “We played good enough to win, we just didn’t finish it at the end. When we get to the 8-yard line we have to score right there. We finish that and we’re not talking about how efficient they were, we’re talking about how we played.”
Of course the Bills are hoping it wasn’t the last time they’ll face the Patriots this year.
“Hopefully we’ll be back here in this locker room in a few weeks,” tight end Lee Smith said of the postseason. “I don’t know how the playoff picture looks or if even that’s a possibility (it is) but that would be fun. There are no moral victories but at the same time …
And as cornerback Tre’Davious White pointed out, “It’s one game. It doesn’t define us. We’re still in the playoffs, we’re in the dance.”
