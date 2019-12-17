Where’s the anxiety … where’s the quantum math?
Isn’t that what always happens when the Bills get within sniffing distance of a playoff berth?
Instead, Sunday night at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, Buffalo made it look sort of easy.
The Bills punched their post-season ticket with a grind-it-out 17-10 victory over the Steelers in a game that was short on style but long on substance … at least for the fanbase.
That triumph propelled Buffalo into the playoffs for only the second time in the last 20 seasons.
And coach Sean McDermott’s team did it under tremendous pressure. The Bills needed only one win in their last three games to make the AFC postseason field. However, they were coming off a 24-17 home loss to Baltimore (12-2), the conference’s best team, and were hitting the road to face an undermanned Steelers squad that had, nonetheless, won seven of its previous eight games to emphatically join the playoff chase.
Complicating Buffalo’s task, the game was “flexed” from the original 1 o’clock start time to the glare of national television lights with an 8:20 p.m. kickoff. Worse, the Bills knew that a loss at Pittsburgh would let the Steelers leap-frog them in the wild-card standings, meaning a tougher playoff draw, assuming they won one of their last two games.
And though Buffalo’s offense remains pedestrian, at best, 17 points were enough as coordinator Leslie Frazier’s defense reaffirmed its position among the NFL’s elite.
The Bills surrendered a mere 229 yards, the sixth-time this season they’ve held an opponent to 252 yards or fewer. Even more impressive, Buffalo unmasked the Steelers’ folk-hero, undrafted rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. He was picked off four times and sacked an equal number while the Bills made it a five-takeaway game with a fumble recovery.
THE MANTRA until Buffalo beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon in Dallas was that all of the Bills victories had come against teams with losing records. But at this point in the season, three of those 10 wins — Buffalo’s most since 1999 — including Dallas, 6-5 at the time, are against winning squads as Tennessee and Pittsburgh have rallied to 8-6.
And the wins over the Titans and Steelers have more than a little significance (read: head-to-head advantage).
Only seven of the AFC’s 16 teams have winning records and are bidding for six playoff spots. Division leaders Baltimore and Kansas City (10-4) are secure and New England (11-3) is close. The Bills could actually still catch the Patriots, but it would require Buffalo to win out (Saturday at Foxboro, season finale home with the Jets, 5-9) and New England to lose out (home against Miami, 3-11, to end the season).
The one concern for the Bills is the AFC South where Houston (9-5) and Tennessee are bidding for the division title. Buffalo, now virtually assured of the fifth seed (conference’s top wild card) would prefer the Titans win as it already has gone to Nashville and prevailed in the season’s fifth game.
As of right now, the sixth seed would play at Kansas City while the Bills would be at Houston or Tennessee, whichever wins the South, though the Texans can clinch if they win Saturday afternoon at Tampa Bay. In either case, it’s unlikely McDermott’s team would be intimidated as, at 6-1 on the road this season, it’s tied for the most victories with Buffalo’s 1964 team (6-1) and the 1991 and ‘93 squads which finished 6-2 away from home.
In all, 10 AFC teams technically are still alive for the playoffs, but Indianapolis, Cleveland and Oakland, all 6-8, need so much help, their chances are purely mathematical.
ONE OF the interesting aspects of Buffalo’s win over the Steelers came after the game when NBC cameras went into the Bills’ locker room for McDermott’s talk with his team.
It was a first-hand insight into how he’s gotten so much from a team with a mediocre offense and a playoff-quality defense. He played the “underdog” card to perfection: “people said we were too small … too slow … but nobody knew the size of the heart in this room …”
And while McDermott is normally measured in comments about any of his team’s accomplishments, he went a bit off-script after the win at Pittsburgh when meeting with the media.
“To be in the playoffs in two of the three years that we’ve been here, (although) we still have a lot of work to do, I’m extremely grateful and humble just to be a part of it,” he said.
Especially clinching this early.
After all, two seasons ago, Buffalo needed a confluence of incredibly longshot circumstances to grab the last playoff spot from Baltimore on the final afternoon of the campaign.
This trip, with two games to go, the Bills are in and merely waiting to find out who they play … no anguish, no quantum math.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)