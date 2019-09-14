For years, it seemed a sport buried in the past.
But as turnouts continue to shrink for Big 30 football programs, those days in the 1960s aren’t so out of consideration.
Indeed, the reality hit before the current season began when it was announced that both Maple Grove and Frewsburg were converting their football programs from the 11-man version to the 8-man game.
In both cases, it was totally a concession to ever-dwindling rosters.
Maple Grove made its decision when 19 players showed up on the first day of practice and the 11-man format needs 16 dressed to play a game in New York.
Now with its 8-man team and a slate against Frewsburg and five teams from Section 5 – C.G. Finney/Northstar, Holley, Pembroke, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba and Holley – Maple Grove can survive with its now-17-player squad.
But this is also a team that won the NYS Class D title in 2008 and Section 6 crowns in 2017 and ‘18, not some struggling school with no history of success.
Frewsburg, which won the sectional DD crown in 2013, is playing the same opponents as Maple Grove and has 23 players but the previous two years its program partnered with Randolph. Still, this is a school that produced Shane Conlan, an All-America linebacker at Penn State and a Pro Bowl player for both the Bills and Rams.
Clearly, though, for both schools, it was the 8-man game or no program.
As it is, in Section 6, 13 football teams feature combined schools including Franklinville-Ellicottville in Cattaraugus County.
THE SWITCHES by Maple Grove and Frewsburg conjured some memories for Joe Champlin, a 1966 graduate of Hinsdale Central School.
He forwarded a letter and attached two Times Herald clips from tSeptember of 1961 about the Cattaraugus County 6-Man Football League.
The six-team circuit included Ellicottville, Little Valley, West Valley, Cattaraugus, Hinsdale and Delevan-Machias.
They also augmented their schedules by playing programs outside the area such as Buffalo’s Park School and Niagara Falls’ DeVeaux School.
In 1960, Ellicottville went 6-0, winning its second Section 6 title under iconic Ray Gray and in ‘61 his program numbered 27 players.
Cattaraugus had the same number that year, despite losing nine seniors. At Hinsdale, Ron Mosher, who eventually went on to coach football at Cuba, had replaced Carl Saglimben and inherited 23 players, though four of six 1960 starters had graduated.
Incredibly, Delevan-Machias had 30 players coached by Bob Chadduck. He had all six starters back including star Mark Relyea. Interestingly, when Delevan-Machias merged with Yorkshire to form Pioneer Central School a number of years later, Relyea was its athletic director.
Roger Crandall, a veteran multi-sport coach, had 19 players at West Valley, but his team went 5-1 in 1960, its only loss to Ellicottville.
In 1961, Little Valley returned to the league after its ‘60 team abdicated the season following the first game due to low numbers. However, the ‘61 team had 22 on the roster.
Clearly, the 6-man game is even more nuanced than the 8-man version but Champlin noted those 1961 6-man teams had roster numbers similar to what many of the Big 30’s current 11-man schools are surviving with.
And at the end of his letter he wondered, “Will more (Southern Tier) schools opt for an 8-man program … or even six to keep their football identity?”
