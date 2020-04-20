For a wide-eyed 17-year-old who’d never left home before, this was a bit too much.
In July of 1953, Bobby Richardson rode a bus from his hometown of Sumter, South Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia, to begin his professional baseball career as a farmhand for the New York Yankees.
The only thing he had with him: $85 in coins that his family and friends had scraped together.
Richardson, still four months shy of his 18th birthday, got off to a slow start in his earliest days as a minor leaguer — with the Norfolk Tars of the Class B Piedmont League — hitting just .211 over his first 27 games. Understandably, it was more than a teenager playing just two levels short of the big leagues was prepared to handle.
Realizing this, the Yankees quickly made the wise, and necessary, decision to reassign their promising infield prospect, sending him 513 miles north to play for the Olean Yankees, formerly the Oilers, of the Class D Pennsylvania-Ontario-New York (PONY) League, the equivalent of a modern-day Single-A circuit.
And that’s where Richardson the young and mostly anonymous pro laid the first real groundwork for what he’d become: Richardson the eight-time MLB all-star, three-time World Series champion and five-time Gold Glove winner.
MUCH LIKE his stint in Norfolk, his introduction to Olean was inauspicious.
In his Class D debut — Aug. 6 inside Bradner Stadium — Richardson, batting eighth and playing second base, where he’d spend all of his 12-year Yankees career, went 1-for-6 (a double) in a win over Bradford.
It was, however, far from a sign of things to come.
The following day, the 5-foot-9 righthander went 5-for-9 with two doubles and four runs scored in a doubleheader sweep of Cortland. Three days later, he finished 3-for-5 with another double and two runs scored.
Then, on Aug. 31, Richardson experienced perhaps his finest moment from 1953 and conceivably one of the fondest memories from his pre-pinstripes career. And it’s a meaningful sporting accomplishment unique to the area:
His first professional home run came in an Olean Yankees uniform on Wellsville’s Tullar Field.
With one on in the sixth, Richardson, who finished 5-for-5 on the day, sent a drive to the left field seats that gave the Yankees the lead. It was much-needed, too, as Olean ultimately out-slugged the Braves, 14-10, in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep.
For the newly-christened 18-year-old, it was a seminal afternoon, an early representation of the two things he was perhaps most remembered for at the big league level: Being productive … and clutch.
“In the sixth inning, the Yanks brought the roof down with five runs,” the recap in the Sept. 1 edition of the Times Herald read. “Back-to-back home runs by Richardson and (Gladstone) Smith led the attack.”
HIS IMPACT on the D-level Yankees was immediate … and enduring.
Richardson, who finished out the ‘53 campaign with Olean, hit a robust .412 in 32 games, tops in the PONY League, according to the Times Herald’s final stats (though the PONY season itself was 124 games, there was evidently no minimum number of contests to qualify for the league’s batting title).
The next highest on the list was Bradford’s Johnny Turk, 32 points behind at .380.
He also helped to resuscitate what had been one of Olean’s more disappointing summers as a minor league affiliate.
Before Richardson’s arrival, the Yankees sat 33-53, seventh among eight teams in the PONY division. After his debut, they went a red-hot 30-8 (though the infielder missed a couple of games due to a hand injury), vaulted to fifth in the standings and missed the four-team league playoff by just two games.
Behind Richardson, Olean finished the summer of ‘53 on a nine-game win streak. On his final day in the Twin Tiers, he was his typically prolific self, going 7-for-11 in a doubleheader split with Wellsville.
“The Olean Yankees, unlike the old engine, didn’t run out of steam …” read the Sept. 8 edition of the Times Herald, after the team’s final games of the year, “on the contrary, it was the PONY circuit that ran out of games.
“Otherwise, the Yanks, just about the hottest thing in the PONY, which ended its regular season Monday night, would have been a lead pipe cinch to make the playoffs. The fellow who, in discussing the Yanks this morning remarked, ‘The best team in the PONY today isn’t in the playoffs’ could have something.”
FOR ALL his August exploits — for whatever reason — his name was hardly mentioned in print.
Richardson, who was promoted past Norfolk to Class A Binghamton (where he’d ultimately be named Eastern League Most Valuable Player) in 1954 and made his big league debut in 1955, was never the headline, never the subject of a sidebar for the 32-game tear he’d just embarked upon.
His league-leading average was never truly acknowledged outside of a columned list of batting leaders. His one home run from 1953 was essentially lost in a doubleheader that had produced 35 total runs.
But perhaps that’s how it was supposed to be.
Richardson, afterall, was never the top player on those dynastic Yankees teams of the late 1950s and 60s, never the singular star … not in a lineup that featured the likes of Mantle and Maris and Ford and Berra and Howard.
The Sumter, South Carolina, native, however — now 84 — played his part, whether that be with his stellar defense, getting on base or sacrificing a run home, and he did it well, making five-consecutive MLB all-star games from 1962 through his final season in 1966.
To this day, Richardson is the only player from a losing team to be named World Series MVP, doing so in 1960, when the Yankees lost to the Pirates in seven games. And he got his professional start, in earnest, in Olean.