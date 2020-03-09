PORTVILLE — Despite crisp, cool temperatures that barely reached above freezing early Saturday, groups of adults and children were waiting their turns for wagon rides to the top of the hill at Sprague’s Maple Farms.
After arriving at Sprague’s sugar house, the visitors stepped inside to see how maple syrup is made as well as sample fresh-made maple doughnuts and sip on different grades of delicious maple syrup.
The annual “Maple in the Mountains” event is free and open to the public and hosted by Sprague’s Maple Farms’ owners Randy and Toni Sprague. The activity, held in conjunction with the state’s observation of Maple Syrup weekend the last two weekends of the month, will also be held from 10 to 4 p.m. the weekends of March 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at the Portville-Obi Road farm, weather permitting. Participants are not only treated to wagon rides, but will also learn how maple syrup is made and how the custom began.
One of the first groups to ride in the maple wagon were children and adults from the Homeschoolers of Western New York and Pennsylvania organization, located in McKean County, Pa.
“We’ve been planning to come over, get the tour and learn about the tapping” of trees for maple sap, said Rebecca Austin. “When we taught in the public schools, the kids had always done this, so we do it with the homeschoolers, too. They learned a lot about tapping and the longevity of this family.”
The next group of families to ride on the wagon included Laura Brooks of Little Valley and her young daughter, Maggie.
“Santa gave her (maple) syrup in her stocking, that’s how much she loves syrup,” Brooks said of her daughter.
Tony and Lynette Galbier of Jamestown brought their two young daughters, Cece and Gia, on the maple tour. The little girls were snuggled under a blanket in the wagon.
“We left the house about 8 o’clock this morning and gave them some breakfast (at Sprague’s Restaurant on the property), we’re enjoying the outdoors,” Tony Galbier said.
Sprague’s employee, Russell Martin, was monitoring the wagon and said he enjoys his special weekend job during the month of March.
“We’re just getting started, it’s a little chilly,” Martin admitted. “It’s cold, but people are going to come out.”
At the sugar house, employee Jeff Lampack was manning a large evaporator that boils maple sap into syrup. Nearby at the doughnut counter, employee Brianne Starks said the doughnuts were made fresh that morning with real maple batter.
In explaining some of the process of the sap boiling, employee Henry Krakat said a portion of the sap is routed into a stainless steel collection tank outside the sugar house and is then piped into the indoor evaporator which is heated by wood burning in a lower firebox. The sap is then boiled down into syrup. This process is mainly for demonstration purposes.
“We can make maybe six gallons a day up here,” Krakat said, before noting tanker trucks take sap from other collection tanks to large evaporators at the restaurant below, where the main production occurs.
During a visit to the sugar house, Toni Sprague said she and her family enjoy hosting the annual event.
“It’s fun for us and as long as you’re producing, you might as well be doing something for the public,” she said. “We’ve been boiling for a couple of weeks now.”
Randy Sprague was found at the main syrup production site at the restaurant and said the wagon rides and tours have been held for almost as long as the restaurant has been open, which is approximately 20 years.
On a related note, Sprague said the warmer daytime temperatures predicted for the upcoming week should help with the sap flow from the trees.
“The ideal conditions for sap runs is 40 or mid-40s (temperatures) during the day and freezing at night,” he explained. “During the last two days it’s done this.”
On a final note, Sprague said his business, which is one of the top maple syrup producers in the region, is one of 110 selected to be on the state-wide tour for the upcoming Maple Syrup weekends.
“There will be a lot of things going on,” he concluded. “Anything with maple, we try to do it.”