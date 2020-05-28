If you’re a St. Bonaventure basketball fan, you undoubtedly remember the diminutive, yet dynamic, Marques Green.
Green, I’ve maintained, produced the best individual season — from a sheer statistical standpoint — of any Bona player over the last 40 years with averages of 21.3 points, 8.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 3.7 rebounds as a junior in 2002-03. From here, it’s a two-man race between he and Jaylen Adams for the title of greatest point guard in program history.
You’ll also likely recall the long, baggy (almost preposterously so) shorts that Green wore during his four-year Bona career, a popular style at the time that the Norristown, Pa., native took to the extreme.
Over 16 years after his final game in brown and white, Green addressed the legend of those lengthy shorts in an online interview with “Big Star” posted to YouTube on Tuesday morning. And while he acknowledged that his shorts were undeniably big, he claimed the ones that literally touched his ankles weren’t actually his.
“WHAT HAPPENED was, I had blood on my shorts, so I had to get an alternate pair of shorts,” he said in a nearly two hour-long “Legends Week” interview for Raw Sports Films. “Now, mind you, the shorts that I did wear, they were big, too. They weren’t THAT big though …”
He then added while laughing, “But listen, I always say this, I’m on a chat with my college guys … I told them, man, I don’t have good friends. Somebody was supposed to tell me: Do not wear those shorts. They were supposed to not let me wear those shorts. Twenty years from now, this is going to look bad.
“That’s it, that’s all they had to do.”
By his admission, though, Green’s own shorts were always an attention-grabber. And while some may have viewed them as being goofy or impractical, it mattered little, as he was almost always one of the best players on the floor.
But why so big?
The Bona All-Time Team member was just trying to stay warm, he said.
“The reason I wear them big shorts and the long socks is because I get cold fast,” said Green, who also noted that he never dribbled between his legs, so they were never a big deterrent. “Anybody who knows me knows I get cold. If your air is on too high, I’m going to freeze and I’m not going to have a good time.
“I’m no good cold at all; overseas, (the) practices, gyms that are cold … I had to go to Lithuania, the hotel had no heat; it was cold. I just can’t function when I’m cold.”
— Bona has yet to finish its 2020 non-league schedule, but it already has a big event in place for 2021.
The Bonnies are among six confirmed schools that will participate in the three-day Charleston Classic in November 2021, CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported last week. They’re part of an impressive, power-laden field that includes Marquette, West Virginia, Clemson, Temple and Boise State, with the remaining two slots still needing to be finalized.
Bona has done an admirable job in recent years of enhancing its non-conference slate with a notable in-season tournament.
And this could seemingly be the best one yet.
The Charleston Classic, staged in South Carolina, is an ESPN-owned and operated event that figures to not only provide Bona with three quality non-league games, but give it national television exposure on the ESPN networks … and in the senior years for its star trio of Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch.
— Bona’s inaugural alumni team entry in this summer’s “The Basketball Tournament” was already looking strong.
Late last month, it became even better as former star Marcus Posley became the latest commitment for “Brown & White,” according to the team’s Twitter account. Posley, a TBT alum who scored over 1,000 points in only two seasons with the Bonnies, joins a formidable roster of former Bona standouts, including Demitrius Conger, Denzel Gregg, Dion Wright, Matt Mobley, Courtney Stockard and Marquise Simmons.
The team is expected to play in the Syracuse Region of the 64-team single-elimination tournament, set for July 31-Aug. 2 at SRC Arena — barring the cancelation or postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and hold practices on the Bona campus in the week leading up to the event.
It’s also begun to get the attention of their former coach, Mark Schmidt.
“That’s great,” the 14th-year Bona coach said late last month. “It’s great for the program, it’s great for the school. It just shows how much these kids love Bonaventure, it really does, and how much they love the program.
“I talked to Dion a couple days ago. You touch base, and when they call back or stop back, that’s when you know they had a great experience. Now you have eight, nine guys playing on that team — you know they wouldn’t put that uniform on if they were embarrassed by it. And they’re not, they’re proud of it.
“It’s going to be great to see in the summertime.”