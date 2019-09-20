ALLEGANY — After several months on the market, it appears The Burton in Allegany may be purchased by four St. Bonaventure University alumni.
On Thursday, Crisanne Nevin, who owns the iconic East Main Street restaurant and tavern with her brother, Chuck Collins, confirmed the business will likely be purchased by the four individuals, who prefer their names not be released at present.
“It’s in the process right now,” Nevin said of the paperwork involved for the buyers. “They don’t want their names released yet until the sale is final. They want to get through all the red tape first.
“Because they are Bona alumni, they know a ton of people in the community,” she explained. “Once it’s actually sold, and it will probably happen within the next two months, they’d love to reveal who they are.”
In addition to being a favorite tavern for St. Bonaventure students and alumni, The Burton was also voted as producing the best burgers in Upstate New York by readers of upstatenewyork.com in 2016.
When Nevin was asked if she plans to pass along the recipe for the burgers to the new owners, she replied, “It’s not a recipe, you just need to know how to cook it right, that’s all.”
Nevin also noted the new owners plan to keep the business the same as it has been over the past 44 years since her father, Patsy Collins, purchased it in 1975. According to earlier reports, Nevin and her brother purchased the business from their dad in 2013, but developments in their personal lives compelled them to sell it. The Burton was reportedly built in 1900.
She had stated the decision to sell was difficult to make, but necessary.
“We’re very happy with the sale; they’re good people,” Nevin said of the buyers. “They’re not going to change a whole lot and a lot is going to remain the same.”
Earlier reports state the siblings officially placed The Burton for sale through Howard Hanna Realty in March with a list price of $469,900.
“It’s been six to eight weeks since (the buyers) made the offer and we accepted,” Nevin added.
When contacted for a comment on the pending purchase of the well-known tavern in the village, Mayor Greg Pearl said, “The village is looking forward to meeting our newest neighbors.”
