ALLEGANY — For the past 89 years, St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany has served as the spiritual home of families, clergy and the area community.
After years of Masses, services, weddings, funerals and festivities, however, the church on East Main Street suffered from wear and tear. The decades of use disappeared over the past three months when the interior of the church was refurbished and upgraded by area workmen.
Earlier this week, Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish, said the church renovation was recently completed at a cost of $450,000 provided through restricted savings, six years of collections from parishioners and designated funding from the “Upon This Rock Diocesan Campaign.” The project was approved by the Parish Cabinet.
“Since 1931, generations of families have gathered in this structure, in this home of the faithful,” Vacco said. “Now refreshed, it is readied again to welcome the present and future generations of the faithful and all who come through its doors to communal worship, private prayer and fellowship.”
Vacco said that with the help of Tammy Hilmey, a parishioner who is an architect, along with the trustees, members of the Parish Cabinet and some other parishioners, the project took almost two years of planning.
“It took us that long because we needed to address other areas of the church structure which needed repair before we could really address the interior,” Vacco explained.
Vacco said the church was closed down on Sept. 3 for the three-month project, with Kinley Corporation of Allegany serving as the principal contractor. The work included removal of all furnishings, asbestos abatement of flooring material which dated back to 1931, painting of the interior, new wiring in the nave, new bathrooms, installation of Karndean flooring in the nave and sacristies, wood flooring in the sanctuary and new, padded pews.
“The project was really a refreshing of the interior of the church,” Vacco continued. “The last time the church had been painted was around 1988. So it was beginning to show a lot of dirt on the walls from the heating system. The pews were the original pews.”
He noted that over the years the pews had been refinished, but they, too, were showing much wear and tear. In addition, rugs throughout the church needed to be replaced.
“The church is now a bit more flexible and accommodating when it comes to seating,” Vacco said. For example, the space between the new pews is more accommodating when kneeling and new chairs give worshippers with special physical needs and their families optional seating arrangements.
“At first, I was hesitant about padding the pews because of the added expense,” Vacco shared. “But the comment that I keep hearing most often from the parishioners is how comfortable the seating is now.”
He said three significant addictions were the installation of the statues of the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph, which were originally in the former Christ the King Seminary Chapel, now called Francis Hall, at St. Bonaventure University.
“They needed some cleaning and touching up,” Vacco commented. “So I asked Bob Frisina Jr. who performed a thorough cleaning of them. Under the new lighting they just sparkle.”
The second addition was the re-use of the former iron altar rail as a railing for the interior side entrance to the church and as the railing from the nave into the sanctuary. The third addition was the re-use of the iron-gilded baptism font, which had been used as the credence table for the bread and wine for Mass. A wooden baptism font, and some other furnishings provided by the now-closed Allegany Presbyterian Church now serve as the new credence table.
Vacco said a surprise found during renovations was the discovery of the Franciscan coat-of-arms that had been covered up by wallpaper on the wall behind the sanctuary. He immediately contacted local artist Mikel Wintermantel, who has since restored it.
Vacco said Wintermantel and another artist, Tim Truman, also beautifully renovated the paintings of the Stations of the Cross which surround the nave.
Vacco said during the renovation, weekend Masses were held in the parish Memorial Hall, and Christmas Eve Masses were held in the University Chapel. Funerals were held at St. John’s or St. Joseph’s Catholic churches.
Parishioners who commented on the renovation included Jim Boser who said he and the congregation are very happy with the upgrade.
“This was some tender loving care (provided to the church), and it is very, very nice,” Boser said. “And we’re very happy with the soft, padded seats.”
Another longtime parishioner, Francie Potter, who is also the president of the Allegany Area Historical Association, said the refurbished church is “beautiful, very light filled and inviting.
“The present church was dedicated on Oct. 26, 1931, and with the current refurbishing, the church stands ready to continue serving the Catholics of the Allegany area for many, many years to come,” Potter said.