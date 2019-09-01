Quick quiz: How many players remain from the Bills roster when coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane took over the roster in 2017?
Give up?
How about four … three defenders and a special teamer.
All that are still on the squad are defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson, linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and long-snapper Reid Ferguson.
HERE ARE are some updates on Buffalo’s 53-man roster as of Sunday evening.
— The squad seems young with 27 players — over half the roster — heading into their third season or fewer. But, with the re-signing of veteran safety Kurt Coleman, waived on Saturday, nearly 20 percent of the Bills’ roster (10 players) is at least 30.
Both running back Frank Gore and Alexander are 36, kicker Stephen Hauschka is 34, tackle Ty Nsekhe is 33, wide receiver Andre Roberts, Coleman and tight end Lee Smith are 31 and Hughes and wideout Cole Beasley are 30.
— Seven of Buffalo’s eight draft choices made the team while the other, linebacker Vosean Joseph taken in the fifth round, went on injured reserve after being hurt in the preseason finale.
The Bills also had one undrafted free agent make the roster, but there’s an asterisk.
Ryan Bates, a versatile offensive lineman from Penn State, was originally signed by the Eagles. Buffalo then acquired him in a trade for reserve linebacker Eli Harold and Bates made the squad.
— One late move the Bills made on Saturday was that Tyler Kroft, the free agent tight end from the Bengals, was taken from the physically-unable-to-perform list and added to the 53-man roster. Kroft broke a bone in his foot during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and missed all of training camp. Whether he’ll be ready for the regular-season opener Sunday at the Meadowlands against the Jets is uncertain. However, his activation left the Bills with five tight ends on the squad until Jason Croom (quad), as predicted, went on injured reserve Sunday.
— Running back LeSean McCoy, Buffalo’s marquee cut on Saturday, didn’t stay unemployed for long. As a veteran with at least four years of service, he didn’t have to clear waivers … but was free to choose whichever team was interested.
McCoy’s choice was Kansas City, coached by Andy Reid, who was the Eagles boss when he played in Philadelphia.
The Chiefs cut Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt at the end of last season when the NFL suspended him for eight games for pushing and kicking a woman, which was recorded on videotape.
He signed with Cleveland.
Before adding McCoy, Kansas City had four running backs: Damien Williams, Darwin Williams, Darwin Thompson and Tremon Smith.
— Cynics might disagree, but three NFL teams thought enough of players Buffalo cut on Saturday that they signed them to their own 53-man rosters.
Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, was added by Carolina, linebacker Deon Lacey, a special teams standout, was picked up by Miami and cornerback Ryan Lewis was signed by Indianapolis.
— The Bills have started to fill their practice squad, adding eight players who were waived Saturday.
Re-signed were wide receiver Duke Williams, the former CFL star, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, who had made the 53-man roster the past two years, tight end Nate Becker, Cam Lewis, the cornerback from UB, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, offensive tackle Erik Magnuson, running back Christian Wade and linebacker Nate Hall, cut by Dallas.
Buffalo can have an 11-man practice squad as long as one of them is Wade, the English rugby star acquired through the NFL’s International Pathways program, for whom the Bills get an exemption.
Buffalo did not put UB quarterback Tyree Jackson on the practice squad. He reportedly has a workout with Detroit today.
Meanwhile, the Bills have three more practice squad openings and hope to fill one with a quarterback.
