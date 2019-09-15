LIMESTONE — When Dustin Eugene Hargett arrived at the Limestone American Legion Post 1560 Saturday, it was on the pretense that a Purple Heart ceremony was being held in his honor.
The young wounded warrior from Roulette, Pa. was indeed honored for injuries he suffered as an Army specialist (or E-4), but the real purpose for bringing him to the post was to present him with something else that he wanted — a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcycle, presented by the Harleys-4-Heroes organization, was built from donated parts, said the organization’s founder, R. “Gus” Gustafson of the Harrisburg area.
As Hargett stepped closer to look at the motorcycle, he quietly said, “Thank you, I wasn’t expecting this,” to the crowd assembled at the Legion, located at 941 N. Main St.
Hargett’s wife, Shandi, said her husband served from 2010 to 2013 and was wounded on June 16, 2011, when he was hit by grenade fragments in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
“He was flown to Germany ... and that’s where they did his initial neck surgery,” she recalled. “He’s had three surgeries in total.”
She said, despite some neck pain, her husband is able to work full-time at International Waxes in Farmers Valley, Pa.
She noted her husband, who is an avid hunter, has “dabbled” in dirt bikes.
“He’s owned a dirt bike and ridden dirt bikes,” she said. “I can totally see him ride this Harley down the road.”
Shandi said she and her husband became members of the Legion in Limestone, as his mother, Betty Diehl, lives in Bradford, Pa. and started working at the Legion first.
“I came in and got a job, and then (Diehl) took over as the manager,” Shandi explained.
As for the presentation, she said her husband had applied for the motorcycle online after meeting Gustafson at the Legion.
“They talked and Gus let him know he should go online and enter for one of the bikes.” she added.
Shandi Hargett said her husband never heard anything regarding his selection for the motorcycle, as the organization doesn’t tell veterans they will receive them until the day it is presented.
“We told him it was a Purple Heart ceremony, so we kind of fibbed to him a little bit,” Shandi Hargett admitted. “But it’s not a 100 percent fib because he is a Purple Heart recipient.”
Gustafson, a native of Limestone, said providing the rebuilt motorcycle to a wounded veteran in the community was his way of “giving back” to his hometown and veterans.
All told, the organization has presented 36 rebuilt motorcycles to wounded veterans.
“We take any parts from any motorcycle and what we can’t use, we trade or take to a swap meet and sell,” Gustafson explained. “Everybody at the swap meets that I go to pretty much knows Harleys-4-Heroes.”
When asked if he enjoyed gifting the motorcycles to wounded veterans, Gustafson emphatically replied “Oh, God yes.”
For his part, Legion Commander Eugune Dixon said the presentation was an honor for the post to facilitate. Dixon also believes it is the first such presentation made at the organization.
For more information, or to make a donation to the organization, visit online at harleys-4-heroes.org or write to: Harleys-4-Heroes, 415 S. Fourth St., Newport, Pa. 17074.