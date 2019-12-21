Kyle Lofton swung a pass to Jaren English, who zipped a cross-court pass to a wide open Dominick Welch in the corner.
The sophomore guard, who possesses one of the smoothest strokes in the conference, knocked down an easy 3-pointer, his fifth of the game, to give the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team a 77-64 lead.
On the following possession, Welch, with the ball on the wing, took two dribbles to his right before delivering an entry pass to Osun Osunniyi, who threw down an emphatic two-handed dunk over the Niagara defense to make it 79-64.
And by the end of this 87-70 dismantling that included one brief second-half lull, the following became clear: the Bonnies (7-4), for as ice-cold as they were to start the season, have become quite capable — and fun to watch — on the offensive end.
Throughout its six-game win streak, Bona has shot 46.3 percent (156-for-337) from the field and 42.7 percent (53-for-124) from 3-point range, numbers that would rank tied-for-fifth and first in the Atlantic 10, respectively, over the full season. That proficiency came to a head on Wednesday night, when it shot 50 percent, including 12-of-26 from distance, assisted on 23 of 29 field goals and had six players score in double figures.
And it’s with that momentum — both offensively and as a whole — that Bona will head into its next challenge: today’s meeting with Middle Tennessee (3 o’clock, WOLY-FM, WHDL-AM, CUSA-TV-paid live stream) inside the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“THE MORE guys we have scoring the basketball, the more difficult it is for the opponent to guard you,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked how important it is that Bona has now identified 6-7 players who could be a double-digit scorer on a given night. “It’s just common sense.
“To have six guys that are shooting the ball, that can score, it makes your offense that much more effective, rather than having one or two guys that are scoring 20 and the other guys are down in the low single digits. It’s a benefit, and hopefully we can continue. (But) we’ve got to get better … in all facets.”
Today, some 745 miles from home, Bona not only has an opportunity at its seventh-straight triumph, but can move one step closer to winning out the non-conference campaign after a 1-4 start.
And it’s expected to take that step.
AT NO. 271, Middle Tennessee (4-7) is the second-lowest ranked opponent on the Bonnies’ 2019-20 schedule, behind Niagara. It’s the last of a stretch in which six of Bona’s last eight foes will rank No. 212 or lower, per KenPom, or were a Division II team (Gannon).
The Blue Raiders have lost six of seven following a 3-0 start, including a 75-63 setback to common opponent Ohio. Three of their four victories have come against non-Division I opponents (their only D-I win was over Lipscomb, 73-70) while all seven losses have been by 12 points or more. That mark is also a bit misleading however, as they’ve played a tough non-league schedule that has included Villanova (No. 19 KenPom), Ole Miss (No. 71), Belmont (No. 77) and Murray State (No. 127).
If Bona is going to continue to succeed offensively against an MTSU team that has surrendered an average of 77 points per game, Kyle Lofton will figure to be at the heart of that effort.
The sophomore point guard has handed out an impressive 11 assists, a career high, in each of his last three contests, making him the first Bona player to record 10-plus helpers in three-straight games since Marques Green in 2003. As a result, he now ranks tied-for-ninth nationally in assists at 6.8 per game.
The job he’s done as the ‘1’ has helped offset the fact that, despite still scoring (at 13 points per game), he has yet to have a 20-plus-point game in his second season.
“We need him to be a scoring point guard, and that’s what he’s (still doing),” Schmidt noted after Wednesday’s win over the Purple Eagles. “He shot the ball much better tonight; he made two 3s and the other two were right there. He’s always been able to pass the ball and be the floor general, and we need him to do both.
“Right now, he’s done a really good job of passing the ball and we’ve got him to get him scoring a little bit better. Kyle’s our quarterback, and as he goes, we go.”
THE BLUE Raiders are led by a trio of double-digit-scoring guards: C.J. Jones (17 points per game), preseason all-conference selection Antonio Green (15 points) and former Canisius High (Buffalo) standout Jayce Johnson (10 points). Green currently ranks second nationally in career 3-pointers with 304. He’s making over three a game for an MTSU team that’s averaging 75 points per game, but only 66.7 points against D-I opponents.
Bona has not only improved offensively since the return of Osunniyi and Jaren English from injury, but also from a rebounding standpoint. Since being dominated on the boards by Canisius on Nov. 23, Schmidt’s team has held a plus-8.7 advantage on the glass.
Much of that can be attributed to Osunniyi, who continues to produce, but is still slightly limited by a second knee injury suffered against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 2.
“I’m day-by-day,” said the sophomore center, whose team after today will get nine days off for Christmas break before completing the non-league slate Dec. 30 at Buffalo. “I play; however I’m feeling, I’m going. Whatever Coach (wants), if he subs me, he subs me; if he tells me to go in, I’m going in. It’s day-by-day.”