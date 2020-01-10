Super sophomores highlight 2-0 league start for Bonnies

The nickname was originally assigned to former Knicks prodigy Kristaps Porzingis by Kevin Durant in early 2016.
In an interview, the then-Warriors star described Porzingis as a “unicorn” due to his rare combination of size, skill and defensive ability. It’s since been more regularly applied to players who possess a blending of traits previously uncommon to the sport or position.
On Wednesday, color analyst John Giannini used it to describe St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore had just delivered a perfect pass to a cutting Justin Winston for a layup and followed it with a two-handed dunk off a feed from Kyle Lofton 52 seconds later. In this sequence, it was easy to see why the former La Salle coach, who’d recruited Osunniyi to the Explorers before being fired, chose to use that word.
If Sunday’s performance against George Washington was his best, Osunniyi’s outing in Wednesday’s 61-49 come-from-behind victory over George Mason was his most complete.
The Pleasantville, N.J., native was not only his typically productive self on the glass, he also did just about everything else. His final, incredible line: eight points, 18 rebounds — his third game with at least 16 boards on the year — five blocks, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes.
FORGET ABOUT the fact that he’s not quite there offensively yet.
Osunniyi is one of the best shot blockers in the country (his 3.3 per game will rank tied-for-fifth nationally once he’s played enough games to qualify). He has an uncanny ability to both go for blocks and take charges. He’s a tremendous passer for a player of his size. And how many bigs are capable of playing 36-plus minutes, which ‘Shoon has done in each of the last two contests?
Unicorn.
And he’s Bona’s unicorn.
If those five days in the D.C. area are any indication, Bona, which had once again suffered an early setback due to injury, seems to be turning a corner in its quest for another March run. And that’s due primarily to the idea that its best players have seemingly turned a corner individually.
Osunniyi, after the two best games of his career, has begun to display the full arsenal of natural talent that made him such a coveted recruit in spring of 2018. Kyle Lofton, beginning with his 32-point night in Buffalo, is averaging an impressive 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds over his last three contests while also adopting the score-first mentality the Bonnies need him to have.
Dominick Welch, even with a goose egg at GW, is averaging 12 points and three 3-pointers over his last nine games. He currently ranks tied-for-fourth the Atlantic 10 in 3s (41) while also moonlighting, already, as one of the best rebounding guards of the Schmidt era (now at 6 per game).
ON THE eve of its first league home game, the trio, collectively, has apparently begun to realize the lofty expectations — set by the team, fans and themselves — set upon it in the preseason after such a fantastic freshmen campaign.
That’s happening at a perfect time for the Bonnies. And it figures to spell trouble for the rest of the conference.
“Kyle, Dom, ‘Shoon — they’re our leaders,” coach Mark Schmidt said after Wednesday’s victory. “They’re the veteran guys. In essence, they’re our seniors. As they go, we go. If they don’t play well, we struggle. If Dom doesn’t make those three daggers (in the second half against George Mason), it’s a whole different game.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that we’re better when those guys are in the game and playing at a high level.”
Lofton made it a point to be more assertive.
“I STARTED to be more aggressive,” he said, when asked how he’s been able to elevate his game over the last couple of weeks. “At the beginning of the season, I was more passive, I wasn’t shooting as much. So I just started to be more aggressive, taking more shots, and the whole offense will be open up for everybody else.”
Welch, who’d broken out of a mini-slump with those big second-half 3-pointers against the Patriots, stayed confident despite his struggles.
“I just know sometimes that if the shot isn’t there, I can just bring something else to the team like defense,” said the 6-foot-5 guard, who’s also generally tasked with guarding the opposition’s top scorer. “If I keep shooting, I give it a chance to go in. If you’re not going to shoot, then there’s no chance of it going in.
“(It was) just keeping my confidence up, me having my team try to rely on me for a big shot. And just bring anything to the team. It doesn’t matter if I score five, 10 … as long as we win, I’m good.”
As noted in yesterday’s game story, the Bonnies are now 9-1 on the season when Osunniyi, Lofton and Welch have played a full game together and 18-3 dating back to Feb. 12 of last year. And that trio has Bona (10-5, 2-0) off to its best start in league play in four years with two home games on the horizon.