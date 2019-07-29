OLEAN — Sunday’s thunderstorms caused damage throughout the city of Olean, including the destruction of a bus stop shelter and an approximately century-old tree.
The Olean Fire Department responded to reports of a lightning strike and downed power lines during the storm, which according to the city’s wastewater treatment plant brought down approximately 1.44 inches of rain.
“The rain was kind of a hindrance,” Olean Fire Lt. Sally Bullers told the Olean Times Herald Monday. “It was coming down in buckets at the time.”
Firefighters responded to a report of a tree struck by lightning at approximately 6 p.m. in the backyard of 212 King St.
George Rought, who lives at the home with his wife, Marjorie, said he was standing in the garage enjoying a beer and talking about fishing with a neighbor when the lightning struck, sending pieces of bark flying throughout the yard and into a nearby yard.
He added the lightning strike also created a “ball of fire” that rolled across the lawn, but that nothing caught on fire.
“It scared the bejesus out of me,” he said.
The blast also brought out several neighbors from their homes, including Rick and Brenda Synder, who live one house down and said the strike made them jump out of their chairs.
Brenda Snyder noted several of the other neighbors had never met before.
“It was a great way to meet your neighbors,” she said with a laugh.
Firefighters determined the structure of the tree, which stood approximately 80 feet tall, was comprised, and it needed to come down as soon as possible, Bullers said. Rought called Garzel’s Tree Service, which responded to his home Monday to cut the tree down piece by piece.
Rought said the tree is likely anywhere from 80 to 100 years old. He noted his wife grew up in the home and can always remember it being there.
“It was a sturdy tree — until it got whacked by lightning,” he said with a laugh.
The Roughts’ tree wasn’t the only victim of Sunday’s storm. Heavy wind brought a tree limb down on top of the Olean Area Transit System bus stop shelter in front of the Moss Apartments entrance on South Union Street.
Bullers said no one was inside the shelter at the time, but the limb has left the shelter “totally destroyed.”
Bullers said other reports Sunday included a tree resting on high-tension wires on West Green Street, as well as wires comprised on South Fourth Street and tree limbs down in the roadway on Fulton Street.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for today for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, including thunderstorms that “may contain damaging winds and heavy downpours.”