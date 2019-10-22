The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services Summer Youth Employment Program assisted 168 youths ages 14 to 20 with jobs this summer.
That was a record number of youth jobs across the county.
For many of the youths, it was their first employment experience.
Beyond gaining employment, Department of Social Services staff provided career mentoring in a variety of areas from resume writing and job interview skills to personal hygiene and professional conduct in the work place.
The federally funded program to recruit, train and place youth with participating employers is administered by DSS staff.
This summer, 62 employers participated in the program. The Summer Youth Employment Program has helped thousands of youth who meet eligibility requirements find employment and sharpen job and job search skills.
For more information on the Department of Social Services Summer Youth Employment Program, contact Chief Examiner Molly Marsh at 701-3518.