ORCHARD PARK — Oh how the view of the Bills’ schedule has changed.
When this season began, it was apparent that the AFC East, collectively, had the easiest slate in the National Football League, based on opponents’ 2018 records.
Incredibly, the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots had the second-easiest schedule, 31st of 32 teams. The Jets were next at 28th, followed by Buffalo 24th and Miami 18th.
The mantra was that the Bills had to start fast as the toughest opposition was stacked late in the slate. And they did just that.
Buffalo collected seven wins against struggling opposition, beating the Dolphins (2-8, twice), Jets (3-7), Redskins (1-9), Bengals (0-10), Giants (2-8) and Titans (5-5), teams with a collective record of 15-55 this season. The lone stumble was a 19-16 loss to an underachieving Browns team (4-6) which has now won two straight.
But, suddenly, there’s a new view of the Bills’ slate with six games to play.
Buffalo’s closing schedule is home games with Denver (3-7), Baltimore (8-2) and the Jets (3-7) and at Dallas (6-4), Pittsburgh (5-5) and New England (9-1).
Those half-dozen games give the Bills the NFL’s third most difficult schedule through season’s end.
AND THIS Sunday’s visit by the Broncos to New Era Field is much more than just another losing team on Buffalo’s slate.
Denver’s record is deceptive in that four of its seven losses were in the final minute. Defeats by Chicago and Jacksonville came on field goals as time expired and another, to Indianapolis, was on a three-pointer with 22 seconds to play.
Finally, last Sunday in Minneapolis, the Broncos blew a 20-0 halftime lead, fell behind 27-23 in the fourth quarter, then drove to the Vikings 4-yard line with 10 seconds to play before three incompletions in the end zone foiled their bid for a victory.
Denver is 3-3 in its last six games, two of the losses of the last-minute variety. One of the Broncos wins was over Cleveland at Mile High Stadium and the others were against the Chargers and Titans.
NEEDLESS to say, pro football protocol discourages talking about the playoffs with nearly 40 percent of the season to play.
But Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after Sunday’s 37-20 win at Miami, did address it elliptically.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve started talking about it but you do want to keep an eye on what everybody else is doing,” he said. “Ultimately, I think you need to get at least 10 wins to get into the playoffs. We’re sitting at (7-3) and we have six games left.
“We’ve got to win some more games to get there (but) I think we’ve got a good opportunity (to make the playoffs) in front of us right now. Guys aren’t looking forward, we’re not talking about it, we’re taking it one week at a time, trying to win a football game this week … 7-3 is nothing to smirk at or to laugh at. We understand what we’ve got to do, what we’re trying to do here.”
THE BILLS are coming off their biggest point total and largest margin of victory this season.
It was a key game for Buffalo’s struggling offense, but the defense has slipped a bit in recent games.
“We’re better from the offensive standpoint,” coach Sean McDermott admitted, “(but) is it sustainable ... defensively, we’ll see. Because we’re 7-3, to think that we’ve arrived, that’s not how this league works.
“We’ve got a great opportunity this weekend at home (against Denver). I know how loud Buffalo fans can get in the stadium and we’re going to need them this week. We’re going to need our 12th man.”
Of last week’s offensive explosion against the Dolphins, Allen maintained, “I definitely don’t think it’s just a one-time thing how we played. We’ve got a good sense of who we are as a team. We really kind of found our identities as an offense.
“It comes down to 11 versus 11 on the field. My college coach, would say, ‘It’s a man-whip-man game.’ How physical we are, how bad we want it, versus how bad they want it. That’s what it comes down to.”
He added, “The rest of the schedule nothing’s gonna be handed to us. We’ve gotta try to find some wins. We try not to get too high or too low on any given situation. We understand the task at hand, the opportunity that we have in front of us.
“We know the team that we’re playing this week (and it’s) going to be a very tough game (for) four quarters. They’ve been in every single game they’ve played. We’re at home and we’ve got to have the juice that our fans bring and apply that to the field. That’s all we’re really focused on, trying to get to (win) number eight. They’re gonna be one of the better defenses that we see all year.”
