ST. BONAVENTURE — In three-plus decades in the St. Bonaventure baseball dugout, Larry Sudbrook has seen his share of transcendent hitting achievements.
In March of 2017, he remembered, David “Bubba” Hollins went 6-for-6 with a home run, three doubles and eight RBIs. In 2008, former all-conference centerfielder Randy Moley “had a day in Florida that was like a 7-for-7.”
Brian Pellegrini, the two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Year (2006, ‘07), he recalled, “put on some crazy power displays of multiple home runs, 400-footers.”
But this, coming on a mostly tranquil day at a ballpark in Emmetsburg, Maryland, only slightly smaller than the Bonnies’, was something else entirely.
Last Saturday, Tyler Kelder had perhaps the best individual day in program history, going 7-for-10 with five home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Mount St. Mary’s. On the same day, in the same lineup, Brendyn Stillman finished 9-for-10 with four home runs.
And that’s what made it one of the truly memorable days in Bona baseball annals.
Two players. Nine home runs. And three instances of going back-to-back.
“The thing that made this different was one guy hit five in two games, another guy hit four and they were back-to-back,” Sudbrook said. “The three instances I just thought of off the top of my head were single guy performances maybe in a single game. But to have two guys have off-the-chart days, back-to-back, in a doubleheader, I’d never seen that … and this is my 35th year here.”
EVERY NOW and again, Sudbrook said, there’s a chance that something “absolutely, tremendously unlikely might happen.”
It’s part of what makes sports so great.
This was one of those instances.
From his vantage point along the third base line, two of the combined 10 home runs they hit across the three-game series (Kelder hit one in the series-opener the day before) were line drives that maybe hit the wall in a deeper ballpark; another just got past the outstretched arm of the leftfielder at the wall.
The other seven would have been out in any other park in the country, Sudbrook maintained.
“These were majestic, towering home runs,” he said. “I was told later … Stillman sort of stood at home plate and held back, which can get you in trouble a little bit, too. But it’s always funnier when it’s your guy hitting them rather than some guy hitting them against you.”
Making their performances seemingly even more impressive was the fact they came from a pair of Northern-based players in the first series of the season.
BONA hadn’t been on a field in two weeks (it was able to practice at Fred Handler Park “a handful of times in early February when we had some nice days and the snow was off the turf,” Sudbrook said). Its hitters had faced live pitching outside only once since the fall.
And yet, their fast start offensively — the Bonnies plated 34 runs across the three games — wasn’t particularly surprising. That’s due to a resource limitation that Bona spins as an advantage.
“We tell our guys this … and I believe there’s some truth to it,” he said. “You’re facing live pitching in Butler Gym in the batting cage, and if you can see the baseball in there, which is poor lighting, when you actually get outside, the baseball looks like a grapefruit.
“We’ve always swung the bats pretty well — if we can hit at all — when we go to Florida to start the year because the baseball looks big after hitting in the poor lights of Butler Gym. We always feel like the two things we can control to start a season are hitting and pitching, because we can do those things inside Butler.”
He added: “What we can’t control is the defense. We expect to not be very good on double cuts and relays and bunt defenses and steal defenses because we don’t get to do it (in the winter).”
KELDER, a junior right fielder who started all 45 games for the Bonnies last spring, was named not only the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, but the National Player of the Week by both the National College Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Only three games into his junior campaign, after a six-home run weekend, he already sits 10th in program history with 17 home runs.
And if Kelder hadn’t garnered those honors, there’s a good chance Stillman, a transfer from Herkimer CC, where he earned Second Team Juco All-America accolades last year, would have.
To Sudbrook, “in a doubleheader, if (New York Yankees sluggers) Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez hit nine home runs against the Orioles’ pitching, it’s still a big story.”
And for the now-3-0 Bonnies, this was a big story.
“There were a lot of things that make something like this possible, but it’s not easy to hit nine home runs in batting practice, so to hit nine in a game situation, that’s crazy,” Sudbrook said.
“It really was one of those crazy things in sports where everything clicked. Those guys are legitimately good hitters, but to still hit nine home runs in a doubleheader is just something you’re not going to see.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)