OLEAN — StrOlean and Gus Macker will share the court in Olean Friday, enabling visitors to walk, wander and sprint to enjoy all the outdoor events.
Kicking things off at noon is the second of three 2019 StrOlean events, where visitors will find food, fun, fine arts and fast cars to be enjoyed by all ages.
Strollers can saunter along North Union Street and enjoy popup market displays outside local businesses. They may also participate in open street festivities including Allegany Alumni and Friends Band performing a concert in the street, an informational table with craft activities hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, art classes held by the Tri-County Arts Council with art for sale among other vendor tent displays, with events officially winding down at 11 p.m.
In addition to Friday, StrOlean 2019 included an event held Saturday, June 15, and will conclude with its third and final day Saturday, October 26.
StrOlean 2019 keeps their followers posted regarding newly-added festivities regularly on their Facebook page, and are always looking for new free-to-enter community events.
The Gus Macker basketball tournament, which begins its three-day event Friday, is celebrating 46 years of 3-on-3 basketball. It will take place on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street.
The tournament, also organized by the Chamber of Commerce, is open to players of all ages and skill levels to compete for trophies and bragging rights. Teams are computer-matched based on experience, age and height, which keeps the competition even.
Team registration runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Covered Wagon garage, 528 N. Barry St. Although the Olean Gus Macker committee encourages players to register Friday, registration will also run from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Friday games include the Corporate Cup from 6 to 8 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to enjoy the Grand Slam Grill FunFest, which includes food vendors, a referee meeting at 8 p.m. and basketball games. Throughout the event, all courts will be open except those used for the Corporate Cup.
The Gus Macker schedule is:
FRIDAY
- 4 to 7 p.m. — Team registration, Covered Wagon garage
- 6 to 8 p.m. — Corporate Cup Basketball games
- 8 p.m. — Ref meeting, offsite
SATURDAY
- 7 a.m. to noon — Team registration, Covered Wagon garage
- 7:45 a.m. — Opening ceremonies, Top Men’s Court
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Gus Macker games
- 9 a.m. — Dream Court games begin
- 6 p.m. — Slam Dunk competition, Macker players only
SUNDAY
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Gus Macker games resume
- 9 a.m. — Dream Court games resume
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — As courts finish games, awards will be presented
- Noon — Grand Slam Grill Slam Dunk competition, Top Men’s Court