ALLEGANY — Jim McKelvey once spent a whole year restoring a 1962 Ford F-100 pickup truck he found rusting in a field with small trees growing through it.
He and others’ love and dedication to classic cars will be on full display Sunday in Allegany Firemen’s Park during the Street Classics Car and Motorcycle Show. The 28th annual event, put on by the Street Classics Car Club, will include approximately 200 classic vehicles, food, live music, a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawings, face painting and trophies for the best cars.
“Have fun, that’s the main thing,” said McKelvey, who is club president. “I don’t care if you’re driving a wheel barrel. We just want everybody to have a good time and help raise money.”
Proceeds from the event will go toward research for type 1 diabetes. The club has donated about $5,000 in each of the last two years and more than $70,000 over the years to JDRF, the world’s largest nonprofit for funding type 1 diabetes research.
About 1.25 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that includes some Street Classics Car Club members, according to McKelvey.
“There’s a lot of people suffering from it,” he said.
Club members also noted the show is a chance to meet and talk with people who share their love of classic cars, as attendees come from as far as Buffalo, Ohio and Canada.
“You hear everything you can imagine related to cars and family that day,” said club member Dan Hollamby, who owns several Monte Carlos.
Driving classic cars on the roadway is also a great way to meet new people, Hollamby added.
“This lady ... literally stopped traffic to come out into the street to tell me she had a Monte Carlo like mine,” he recalled. “I heard all her stories real quick while the traffic is all waiting behind us.”
Restoring older cars can also be a nostalgic exercise. McKelvey said many classic cars were the “new” cars when he was growing up in the 1950s.
“I remember as a kid we used to stand by the road and guess what year the car was that was coming through,” he said.
Sunday’s show will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for the cars is $10. The first 100 cars will get a free dash plaque.
Spectators over 12 are asked to donate $2.
Food includes catering from Randy’s, a chicken barbecue from the Allegany Fire Department and hot dogs from local scouts. The music will be performed by Freddy and the Jets.
For more information, call 373-2106 or (814) 225-3635.
McKelvey noted the hard work of the club’s approximately 30 members to organize the annual show, as well as its weekly cruise nights throughout the summer in the Olean Center Mall parking lot.
“The day after the show, we’re already starting to work on the next year’s show,” he said.