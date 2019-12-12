Every now and then the question is raised … why is Buffalo in the AFC East?
Wouldn’t it make more sense to have that division composed of the four teams on or near the Atlantic Ocean: the Patriots, Jets, Ravens and Dolphins?
Thus, the Bills could join more geographical rivals Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
But late owner Ralph Wilson didn’t want to relinquish the rivalry with the Dolphins or the city where he originally wanted to locate his fledgling AFC franchise until opting for Buffalo. Then, too, he had a strong sense of loyalty to the original ownership of the Jets and Patriots who were also charter members of the “Foolish Club,” the name given to the inaugural owners when the American Football League commenced in 1960.
STILL, over the years, because of sheer proximity, Buffalo has also conjured its own Rust Belt rivalries with Pittsburgh (215 miles to the south) and Cleveland (190 miles west).
But the Bills haven’t fared particularly well against either the Browns or Steelers … especially the latter.
Versus Cleveland, including this season’s 19-16 defeat at FirstEnergy Stadium, Buffalo is 9-14, 4-9 on the Browns’ home field, including a heart-breaking 34-30 playoff loss at the end of the 1989 season.
But it’s Pittsburgh that has been the Bills’ nemesis.
Buffalo is 9-16 all-time against the Steelers including a dismal 2-10 mark at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. The first of those wins came in Sept. 1975. The Bills had been embarrassed, 32-14, the previous December in a playoff game as Pittsburgh went on to its first Super Bowl victory. The team was still seething the following fall as Buffalo went back to Three Rivers Stadium and stampeded the Steelers’ “Steel Curtain” defense as O.J. Simpson rushed for 227 yards on 28 carries including a stunning 88-yard TD sprint.
The Bills’ other win came in the playoffs after the 1992 season as, quarterback Frank Reich, replacing an injured Jim Kelly, led Buffalo to a 24-3 victory en route to a third straight Super Bowl.
But those are the exceptions. That playoff triumph was the last for the Bills in Pittsburgh.
Since then Buffalo has lost 10 of 11 games to the Steelers, six of them in Pittsburgh including a 40-21 playoff defeat after the ‘95 season.
The Bills have now lost six straight to the Steelers, the most galling one at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the 2004 season finale when Pittsburgh was 14-1 and had already locked up homefield through the postseason. Coach Bill Cowher rested most of his starters. The Bills, meanwhile, at 9-6, needed a win to secure a playoff berth. Instead, the Steelers ended Buffalo’s season with a 29-24 victory in a game which wasn’t that close.
COME Sunday night the rivalry will be renewed at Heinz Field as Buffalo (9-4) and Pittsburgh (8-5) meet in a game critical to both teams’ playoff hopes.
With a win, the Bills clinch a playoff spot. But if the Steelers prevail, they actually pass Buffalo for the No. 1 AFC wild card spot.
The Bills, of course, need only one win in their last three games to clinch a playoff berth, whereas Pittsburgh likely needs two.
As usual, Bills fans from the Buffalo area and Southern Tier will be making the 3-plus hour trip to Heinz Field and those who do will be witnessing an interesting coaching matchup.
Both Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin are alumni of the College of William & Mary and they played one year on the same football team, Tomlin a senior wide receiver, McDermott a freshman safety.
Legendary Jimmye Lacock, who coached at the Williamsburg, Virginia school for 39 years, had both of them on the Tribe roster. He started there a dozen years after Marv Levy finished his four-year head-coaching stint at William & Mary.
”I’VE KNOWN Sean McDermott for a long time,” Tomlin told USA Today. “That guy is a quality coach.
“Sean’s a class guy in every way. Love him, can’t say enough about him. Been the same guy. ... I’ve known him since I was probably 20 and he was 18 — he was more mature than I was.”
Of Tomlin, McDermott countered: “What a great example of what it means to do things the right way, both on the field as a captain — the way he led the football team — but off the field as well.
“He’s been a mentor of mine, and I’ve learned from him and watched him from afar and what he’s done on the field with the Steelers.”
He added, “ I was always the younger guy around Mike. I came on campus and he was one of the captains on the team … the leader on the field, leader off the field.
“He’s a guy I learned a lot from just by watching ... then to see him have the success he’s had in his coaching career. I’ve been able to watch and follow and then ask for advice every now and again. He’s been very willing to share. So, I consider it a real strong relationship and I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done in Pittsburgh.”
MCDermott concluded of facing Tomlin on Sunday, “The first thing that comes to mind is respect, and I think Mike would probably feel the same way without putting words in his mouth. It’s just more, he’s got a job to do and I’ve got a job to do, and when you’re around this league long enough you develop relationships, but you also know each of us (has) a job to do. I think we both understand that.”
