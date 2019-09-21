OLEAN — Trips to a medieval Canterbury Feast, square dancing on Mondays, ice bocce on Thursdays and holiday parties leave little time for members of the Olean Senior Center to be idle.
Terry Shaw, director of the senior center at the John Ash Community Center, said that while there are upwards of 179 people among the junior membership, there is still plenty of room for more members. Shaw said junior membership is for people ages 55 and up, while those who want to join the general membership must be 60 and up.
He noted the junior membership generally participates in the more rigorous activities such as ice bocce which is currently taking place at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
“You would think the ice would be slippery, but it’s all torn up because of the hockey players,” Shaw said. “Man, you can’t even slip on this ice, and it’s really cool.”
He said participants pay $5 to play each time, but don’t have to attend each week. The fee includes lunch.
“They’re almost like curling stones except they only weigh three and a half pounds,” he said of the stones used in the sport. “You just have to dress really warm.”
Other activities for the junior group are bus trips, which are usually taken each month.
“We’re going to Wheeling (W.Va.) in November for the Winter Festival of Lights,” he continued. “We also went to New Orleans (in May) for a nine-day trip. That was a long trip, but it was fun.”
Another bus trip next month will be for a visit to a Canterbury Feast at the Erie Station Dinner Theatre in Erie, Pa. He said the seniors will eat a medieval dinner with their hands while enjoying a musical comedy dinner theater.
Activities open to the general membership and junior members include square dancing on Mondays after the lunch hour, as well as exercise classes during the week.
Also slated for the upcoming months is a Harvest Dance on Nov. 2, with the time to be announced. A Christmas party will also be planned for December.
Another upcoming event will be the Safe Drivers course to lower car insurance which will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28. Participants need to call ahead and register.
Shaw said all community members, 60 and older, are welcome to attend the weekday lunches beginning at 11:30 a.m., with a suggested donation of $4.25. Attendees are asked to call ahead to let the center know what days they would like to attend, and to ensure enough meals are provided.
“We have 30 to 40 people (attend), but we would like to have more actually,” he said.
A menu for the meals appear in the Times Herald’s Sunday edition, or the John Ash Community Center Facebook page. Copies of the menus are also available at the senior center.
Shaw said those interested in finding out more should attend the senior center’s first meeting of the year, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the center. This will be followed by other meetings during the year held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
“Anybody 55 and older is more than welcome to come,” he added, noting the yearly fee for membership is $12.
For more information on any of the activities, stop by the senior center or call director Terry Shaw at 376-5670.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)