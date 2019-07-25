The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its Taste of Olean Event Committee have announced its 13th class of inductees to the Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards program: D.J. Butchello, John Cappelletti, and the late Larry Chiarenza.
The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/ hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so.
The winners of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be recognized during the 29th Annual Taste of Olean, held at 2 p.m. Sunday at War Veterans Park, 551 E. State St.
John Cappelletti
John Cappelletti has served the Olean community and surrounding area in the food service industry for over 30 years. He has worked with prominent restaurants and restaurateurs in addition to opening and owning his own restaurants.
John created a home atmosphere wherever he worked and owned. Someone said that good food should be joyful – there should be laughter and chatter in an inviting space that feels just like the home kitchen.
John started his food service career as a baker and chef at St. Bonaventure University from 1949 to 1951. He went over to Piccioli’s Restaurant in Olean under Pasquale Piccioli (2007 Wall of Fame recipient) as chef from 1952-1957.
Heading over the state line, John’s next gig was with the Roman Villa Restaurant in Bradford, Pa., as head chef from 1958-1961. Up and over the hill, John went to HoStaGeh Restaurant in Olean as head chef from 1963-1966.
Itching to begin cooking under his own roof and name, John opened and owned John Cap’s Restaurant across from St. Bonaventure from 1967 to 1969. He ventured in to downtown Olean with the same name restaurant John Cap’s Restaurant that was next to Angee’s Restaurant from 1976 to 1979.
As he received mentoring from previous owners of other restaurants he worked for, John returned the favor and worked with Louis Marra (2009 Wall of Fame recipient) to set up the original Downtown Deli. John stayed on as head chef for many years.
Daniel J. Butchello, Jr.
Daniel “D.J.” Butchello Jr. was born in to the restaurant business as his grandfather Guerino “Butch” Butchello and his father Daniel J. Butchello Sr. created the famed Castle Restaurant in Olean.
D.J. has served the hospitality industry for over 40 years. He served most notably at this family’s restaurant, the Castle which was a landmark in Olean and Western New York for many years.
D.J. has served in many capacities throughout many local restaurants with a variety of titles: general manager, chalet manager, food sales rep and in the kitchen. He was general manager at the Bartlett Country Club where he directed the club in achieving a reputation in fine dining and private club experience.
D.J. worked at the clubhouse restaurant at St. Bonaventure as general manager, and at Holiday Valley as chalet manager. D.J. also had a hand in Loretto foods, which was an offshoot of the restaurant and inn business. The Castle was noted for its food and hospitality; in turn the company started bottling many of the spaghetti sauces and the famous Loretto salad dressing.
D.J. continues today helping area chef’s excel as a food service sales representative for Maplevale Farms. D.J. honors the men in the Butchello family with instilling in his work ethic the Castle Restaurant advice which was found on the dining menu: “To do as adversaries do in law, strive mightily but eat and drink as friends.”
Larry Chiarenza
Born Dec. 8, 1938 in Bradford, Larry Chiarenza was the son of Joseph A. Chiarenza and Julia Patuto.
Chiarenza graduated from high school in Kenmore and moved to Olean in 1962. He resided on 12th St. most of his life and also lived in the Olean House Apartments for two years prior to moving to The Pines in 2003.
He had been employed for many years as a dishwasher at Hastas Restaurant on North Union Street where he enjoyed conversations with his many friends. He was a volunteer for area sporting events including the Olean Midget Football League and as a scorekeeper for the Olean City Softball League. He was also a huge St. Bonaventure University basketball fan.
He belonged to St. Mary of the Angels Church, was a frequent visitor to Tom’s News Stand (now Home Plate on West State Street) and he also enjoyed spending time in the Olean Public Library. In 2004 he received the Olean Chamber of Commerce Good News Award in the Senior category.
Larry Chiarenza is a genuine Olean legend that worked as a waiter, bus boy, host, dishwasher and sports guru at Hastas Restaurant in Olean. Officials said Larry excelled in creating an inviting atmosphere at Hastas and was a very friendly and inquisitive staff member.
Past inductees to the Hospitality Wall of Fame include: Guerino “Butch” Butchello and Chef Anthony Lentola from the Castle Restaurant; Chef Pasquale “Patsy” Piccioli; John Sawaya Sr.; Carl Iseman; Louis and Nancy Giannechini; Lucia “Lou” Bardenett; William “Bill” Augostini; Quinto and Dora Bagazzoli; Nicholas “Nick” Fratarcangelo; Louis Marra; Daniel Fessenden; Robert Styles, Tony Bassano; Jim McAfee; Neil and Denis Goodemote; Paul and Mary Psathas; Anthony Zampogna; James Pappas; Lou Russo; Nick Livoto; Steve Hollowell; Jackie Attard; John Malara; Richard Marcus; Louis V. ‘Little Louie’ Marra; Eugene Stopha; Jack Coffey; Louis Frungillo Sr.; Richard ‘Richie’ Piccioli; Joe Marra; MarLayn Robinson; John ‘Mac’ Sue; Tom Weatherell; John and Karol Long; Anthony Fratercangelo; James ‘Jim’ Hastas; Mike and PJ McAfee; Anthony Procacci; Paul and Lisa Marra; Ola May Gayton; Sparky Granger; Randy Korokowicz and Alfredo P. LaFredo Sr.
