Have a green thumb and a love for your community? The mayor wants to talk to you.
Now that North Union Street is filled with vibrant plants courtesy of the Downtown Olean Beautification Committee, the city needs a few more volunteers to help keep the weeds that would disrupt all that hard work at bay.
In his written call for volunteers, Mayor Bill Aiello noted committee members, volunteers and some city staff are “doing an exceptional job along the street” and commended them for their efforts. He also offered his thanks many times to those currently “helping to make Olean look spectacular.”
“The gardens and planters along the street are stunning,” Aiello says. “We have received plenty of compliments from longtime residents as well as visitors.”
“We are, however, in need of more volunteers to weed the gardens and keep them in tip-top shape,” he adds. “Many of the gardens have been adopted by residents, groups and businesses and they are working hard to keep the gardens clear of weeds, but we have a few gardens that still need to be adopted.”
As the mayor noted in May, herbicides cannot be used in the city’s gardens as they play an important role in Olean’s sustainable storm water practice. That makes them even more susceptible to weed growth.
The city of Olean hopes that more individuals or entities will volunteer to weed a section of garden throughout the season. In return, the city will place a sign in each garden recognizing the volunteer, help volunteers learn to identify weeds and will provide them supplies — including gloves to protect hands and bags in which to discard weeds.
Aiello urged those interested to contact his office for more information about volunteering.
“And, if you know any of the committee members or volunteers, please thank them for their dedication to our community,” he says. “Olean looks so beautiful because of their commitment and hard work.”