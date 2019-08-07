OLEAN — Three Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School students spent time in new cities this summer getting a sneak peek of their potential future careers.
Zane Smith, Abby Bailey and her brother, Evan Bailey, who all attend the private, Catholic school, recently shared their summer experiences with State & Union.
Smith spent five days in the United Kingdom last month as part of InvestIN’s Young Engineer Summer Internship. Smith stayed at the University College London while touring Jaguar Land Rover and the Airbus ExoMars facility, as well as meeting professional engineers from companies like Rolls-Royce and Samsung.
Smith, who will be a junior at Archbishop Walsh this fall, says the week will allow him to make an “informed decision” about whether he wants to study engineering in college, and more specifically, what kind of engineering.
“It gave you experience in what it would be like to go to school for your desired field,” he says. “So you sort of got to see what it would be like if you wanted to make a future for yourself in that field.”
His mother, Archbishop Walsh and Southern Tier Catholic trustee Theresa Smith, says her daughter, Lena, also has attended London-based education company InvestIN’s program.
“It gave them a sense of campus life and independence and it really built upon their curiosity in the field that brought them there,” she says.
Siblings Abby and Evan Bailey were both in Washington, D.C., through programs by Envision Experience, a Virginia-based education company.
Evan Bailey, who will be entering the seventh grade at Southern Tier Catholic this fall, attended Envision’s six-day Junior National Young Leaders Conference.
He and other middle school students visited monuments and memorials in the nation’s capital, did hands-on activities and developed action plans to put into practice in their homes and communities.
Abby Bailey, who will be a sophomore this fall, attended Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum’s medicine program at the University of Maryland.
Over the nine-day program, Bailey and other high school students got to experience the collegiate lifestyle and visit a medical school, learn from doctors and test their medical knowledge during clinical skills rotations.
They even got to watch a live surgery.
“It gave me a view of what it would be like to go to school for (medicine,)” Abby Bailey says, “and I got to talk to people who pursued that career.”
The siblings’ grandmother, Vicki Jenkins, says she was grateful Evan got to experience a new city while meeting new people, and that Abby got a taste of studying medicine.
Theresa Smith said she was glad the programs allowed the kids to get a potential leg up on their future careers. However, she adds the programs can just as importantly tell kids what careers they don’t want to go into.
“We’d definitely do it again,” she says.