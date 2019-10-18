SALAMANCA — The Allegany State Park Historical Society will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Quaker Lake Bathhouse Conference Room.
Guest speaker will be Kory Dowdy, who will give a presentation on the popular Seneca Indian winter sport game of snowsnake.
Dowdy is a very talented and knowledgeable man on this old traditional Native American sport, as it has been carried on for many generations in his family.
There is no state park entrance charge and all Allegany State Park Historical Society meetings are open to the public.