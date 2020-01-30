OLEAN — When Mary Hemphill watched a performance by a group of young dancers at a Buffalo church 32 years ago, she decided to organize a similar group in Olean.
Hemphill’s young mime dancers, the “Stars for Christ” group, began that year with several children from the community and has provided performances ever since. The changes that have occurred in three decades have been the new youngsters who stepped in to replace older children.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Hemphill, who is retiring, will lead the group of dancers during a performance of mime and gospel songs at Trinity United Methodist Church, 131 N. Ninth St., in honor of Black History Month. The event, sponsored by the African American Center for Cultural Development, is free and open to the community and will be followed by light refreshments.
In looking back at the group’s early years, Hemphill said she decided to organize young dancers from the Olean community after seeing children dance and perform at the Buffalo church.
“After that, I thought that I would see if I could get a group together for our church in Olean,” Hemphill recalled. She was helped with teaching girls sign language used in the mime movements through help provided by her nephew, Tony Erway, who lost his hearing at the age of 2.
“He and his mother showed me some sign language,” she said of Tony and his mother. “Every now and then, I still go (to their house) and try some new movements and they’ll tell me how to do it.”
Hemphill said her first group of dancers are now all grown, with several moving on to professional careers. Among that group are doctors and a couple in the pharmaceutical and insurance businesses.
Girls in the first group included Jilliana Corbett, Ebony McClain, Tiesha Hemphill and Shaniqua Gayton, who is serving as the new instructor of Stars for Christ.
Hemphill said another change that occurred between children of the 1980s and now is the amount of free time they have to devote to the dance program. Many of her current dancers also have obligations to sports and other after-school activities.
She noted the group usually rehearses twice a week in the weeks leading up to performances.
Their most recent performance was at the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration at First Presbyterian Church in Olean. They also perform at Rev. Gerald Slack’s Sacred Temple Church of God in Christ, and at Rev. Tyrone Hall’s Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy. The children in the group are age 3 through seventh or eighth grade.
Hemphill, who had worked at the Olean YMCA and as a teacher’s aide among other employment, said the dance group has been important to her all these years. For that reason, she will make herself available to help Gayton with her new responsibilities as the director.
Della Moore, director of the African American Center, said she is looking forward to the event, which will be the first 2020 performance on behalf of the Center.
“The Center is grateful and honored to celebrate the group and the wonderful things (Hemphill) has done with these young people,” Moore said. “You know that they are awesome.”
On a related note, Moore said that in addition to the performance, the Center will hold a kick-off event for Black History Month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tops store on West State Street. During that activity, Moore will hand out information on black history and accept donations for the African American Center’s new home at an East State Street historic church which is undergoing renovations.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)