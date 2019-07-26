The question was raised this spring as the Bills looked toward their 20th year conducting training camp at St. John Fisher.
It was 2000 when the Bills switched their summer home from out-of-the-way SUNY-Fredonia to the Rochester-area college, hoping to expand ticket sales in that region.
But, over the years, both attendance and the length of training camp have shrunk. This season, Buffalo’s squad will be there only 13 days from first practice to last, and one of the 11 workouts will be at New Era Field. Two of the other 10 practices are closed to the public, and, for the first time, there will be none of the popular night sessions at SJF.
Back in June, Bills coach Sean McDermott told Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News that the decision whether to hold training camp at St. John Fisher, whose contract ends in 2021, or the team’s new $18 million practice facility was “ongoing.”
He admitted, “I think (SJF) is a great venue for NFL training camp. The people and staff up there, including our fan base, are first class. I’ve been around before when you go to a campus where you’re wanted contractually but not wanted maybe once you’re there. They open up their homes basically to us. So we love going up there.”
However, McDermott also added, “If it weren’t (an ongoing decision), we wouldn’t be doing our collective jobs because of what we now have here (at New Era Field). The needs of the modern athlete change every day. We have to make sure we’re giving them every chance to become the best versions of themselves.”
So, of course, as the Bills opened training camp at SJF in Pittsford with Thursday’s initial workout, McDermott, in a press conference before practice, was asked about the team remaining at the college.
“AS WE TALKED as a team last night, this is part of the reason why we go away,” he said. “Brandon (Beane, general manager) and I have said it over and over again ... we believe in going away to camp. We really appreciate what St. John Fisher means, the campus, the people and the hospitality that they extend here to us.
“As it relates to building our team, it’s important that we can go away and build some fellowship time off the practice field as much as on and come together as a football team.”
McDermott added, “The gaps of the schedule offer us an opportunity to do that as opposed to being at home where sometimes there’s pressure to go home and get to that to-do list. Whether it’s the guys getting a better feel for each other or staying a little bit longer at the lunch table … that’s another reason why we come here to camp.
“Where Brandon and I are on it is there’s value that outweighs the cost in terms of going away. I’ll draw this analogy. You learn a lot about your family when you go on road trips. I remember being packed into that station wagon years ago on a 27-hour drive from Pennsylvania to Iowa to see my relatives. We learned a lot about our family on that trip. No different here. We’re a family and I believe you learn something from these unique experiences that brings you together and closer as a football team.”
BEANE was also part of the press conference and was asked about expectations from training camp.
“I think we’re on track. One of the things when we got here was obviously adding quality depth, and I think we’ve done that since two years ago. I feel like we’ve addressed the quarterback position and some other areas that we thought we needed to improve, like the salary cap.
“We’re in a much stronger position as we go into 2019 and beyond. It’s all been part of the plan Sean and I have had since we got here. We’re still trending, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
What about the fact that, over the last decade, five or six NFL teams a year improve their win totals by four or more games?
“We just expect to go out and improve,” Beane said of Buffalo, coming off a 6-10 campaign. “A lot of it can be the eyeball test ... it’s not always going to be wins and losses. To sit here and say we’re going to have two more wins, three more wins or four, there are so many unknowns in a season … so many things that happen between now and our first game that are unknown. We can have injuries and have to find other players at another position from a different team.
“Two years ago, I couldn’t have told you we were trading Sammy Watkins or Ronald Darby. There’s so many unknowns we’ll deal with each day. Sean and his staff will go out and try to win the day and deal with what happens, but I can’t tell you we’re going to have ‘x’ amount of wins this year.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)