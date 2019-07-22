ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University plans to house its new health school in one of its most historic and iconic buildings once a $17.5 million renovation is completed.
The university is working to transform Francis Hall, the former location of Christ the King Seminary, into a state-of-the-art facility fit for its School of Health Professions. An asbestos abatement began in May ahead of the actual renovations set to begin this fall and which are expected to start with the basement before moving to the first and second floors.
Classes are expected to begin in Francis Hall in the spring of 2021, but full occupancy of faculty and staff might not happen until the following year, 2022.
The cost of the project will be approximately $17.5 million, according to university officials.
“We’ll have plenty of room and we’ll have a state-of-the-art facility,” said the School of Health Professions dean, Dr. Douglas Pisano. “It’s heartwarming to see the university put their time, effort and money where they said they would.”
The School of Health Professions, formerly called the School of Allied Health, was approved by the university’s Board of Trustees in the fall of 2016. It launched its first program, an undergraduate degree in health science, in the fall of 2017.
The school plans to again offer two undergraduate programs, as well as launch an undergraduate nursing program, this fall. Officials have said they hope to have approximately 10 programs, including a doctoral occupational therapy program, by 2023.
Pisano, founding dean of the school, and four faculty members currently work out of De La Roche Hall after previously working in the John J. Murphy Professional Building, but university officials have long said they’ll need their own building complete with classrooms, offices and, most importantly, laboratories.
It was decided not to construct a new building because both administrators and benefactors were adamant Francis Hall needed to be restored given its historic significance, said St. Bonaventure Chief Communications Officer Tom Missel in an email.
“Building a new facility when we had an existing structure with great architectural bones and features didn’t make any sense,” Missel said, adding the School of Health Professions aligns perfectly with the Franciscan belief of care for the whole person.
Francis Hall was built in 1951 to house St. Bonaventure’s seminarians. However, Christ the King Seminary relocated to East Aurora in 1974 before eventually being taken over by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 1990.
In recent years, Francis Hall has been used to house up to 166 upperclassmen and graduate students, as well as the offices of University Development, Marketing and Communications, and Alumni Services.
While those offices have now been permanently relocated due to the project, Missel said the plan is to continue housing students in Francis Hall.
In addition to the current abatement, as well as creating a new parking lot, crews are also renovating 125 rooms for student housing on the building’s second, third and fourth floors as part of the project. The rooms are expected to be completed before the start of the new school year in late August.
Once the project is completed, Francis Hall will exclusively house student dorms and the School of Health Professions, Missel said.
While university officials said they’re still determining just how many offices, classrooms and labs the building will contain, Pisano said numerous labs will likely be on the basement level and first floor, while the second floor will likely primarily house faculty offices.
Asked whether the building could need further renovations after this project, Pisano said officials have agreed to leave a large area in one of the building wings as “shelf space to do something with later on.”
“What will happen (in the building) in 10 years? Hopefully we’ll outgrow it. Who knows?” he said.
The university is counting on the School of Health Professions and its health care programs to attract students and boost enrollment, which fell nearly 18 percent from 2011 to 2015.
There’s been some positive signs in recent years. St. Bonaventure reported enrollment was 2,381 this past fall, a more than 18 percent increase since 2015, and in May reported more than 500 freshmen are registered to begin classes this fall.
This incoming class and the previous one are St. Bonaventure’s largest freshmen classes of the last 11 years.
University officials have credited the School of Health Professions for contributing to that spike. It’s already the university’s fourth-largest school, as nearly 100 students were enrolled in the school’s two undergraduate programs last semester.
“Today’s student is a different kind of consumer,” Pisano said. “Most students don’t go to college just to go and learn and figure out what they’re going to do in life. They basically look at the cost of the education … and say, ‘When I get out, what am I going to do?’ And the programs that we offer are programs that lead to well-paying jobs where there are plenty of them.”
Still, the $17.5 million renovation represents a significant investment for St. Bonaventure, which according to its latest IRS 990 form generates $90.49 million in revenue and has $180.41 million in total assets.
Pisano said university officials will continue to invest wisely and have back-up plans as the School of Health Professions adds programs.
“We just have to make sure we understand these are great plans and we certainly can carry them out,” he said, “but before we invest and we actually get students in there, we’re going to make sure they’re going to be able to be successful.”