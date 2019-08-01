ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University announced Thursday it’s received a $5 million gift for its new health school, the largest single gift in the university's history.
St. Bonaventure officials said the landmark donation was committed by a donor who wished to remain anonymous but noted the importance of the School of Health Professions and the university’s upward trajectory as key reasons for the donation.
“This remarkable gift ensures that St. Bonaventure continues to thrive and to offer academic programs that students and parents desire,” said St. Bonaventure President Dr. Dennis DePerro in a statement. “It speaks to the donor’s profound belief in doing good and illustrates what is best about our community as it works together to connect students to the true meaning and potential of their existence.”
The gift also highlighted the close of what university officials called a successful fundraising year that overall garnered nearly $20 million.
Just over 5,800 alumni and friends donated more than $19.5 million between June 1, 2018, and May 31, according to university officials. That included more than $2.55 million for The Bonaventure Fund, which had a budgeted goal of $2.54 million.
The $19.5 million raised is a significant increase from last fiscal year, in which $13.3 million was raised.
“With the largest gift in the university’s history and the continued support of alumni and friends, a bolder Bonaventure is being realized,” said Bob Van Wicklin, St. Bonaventure vice president for advancement, in a statement. “People are passionate about this university and its students. It’s an exciting time for the Bona family.”
The anonymous donor’s $5 million gift will help renovate Francis Hall into the future home of the School of Health Professions, a project university officials told the Olean Times Herald last week will cost approximately $17.5 million.
The project was just approved for $1 million New York state grant on Tuesday. The Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program funding will help purchase lab equipment for Francis Hall.
The renovation of Francis Hall, the former home of Christ the King Seminary, will last two to three years. Classes are expected to begin in Francis Hall in the spring of 2021, but full occupancy of faculty and staff might not happen until the following year.
Approved by the university’s Board of Trustees in 2016, the School of Health Professions currently offers two undergraduate degrees in health science and public health. An undergraduate nursing program will begin this fall and officials plan to offer approximately 10 programs, including graduate programs in occupational therapy and physician assistant studies, by 2023.
The School of Health Professions, which had nearly 100 students enrolled last spring, has been a key part of the university’s push to increase enrollment.
The university’s enrollment fell nearly 18% from 2011 to 2015, but has risen more than 18% since then, as St. Bonaventure reported an enrollment of 2,381 this past fall. The university also reports the incoming freshman class and the previous one are their largest freshman classes of the last 11 years.
The $5 million gift announced Thursday isn’t the only large gift received by the School of Health Professions. Last year St. Bonaventure University alumnus John Sheehan and his wife Sharon committed $1 million to the school.
Other significant gifts to the university in recent years have included a $2.5 million donation by alumnus Jack McGinley in 2015, which led to the construction of the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry.
St. Bonaventure generated $90.49 million in revenue and had $180.41 million in total assets, according to its latest IRS 990 form.