OLEAN — At one plant, a student literally got to see sparks flying when he welded an object, while at another location a student had an old glass jar analyzed in a lab.
These were just a couple of activities that more than 300 students in grades eight through 12 from New York state and Pennsylvania participated in Friday during the seventh-annual Dream It Do It Western New York program sponsored by companies with National Manufacturing Day and grants.
The goal of the program is to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers for students.
Evelyn Sabina, program coordinator, said the event was “spectacular.”
“We had awesome students, they were engaged and did all sorts of activities with the manufacturers,” Sabina said. “I was over at Chris Napoleon’s (of Napoleon Engineering) and he said the students were doing some design and drafting.”
In addition, students at the SolEpoxy plant made bouncy balls from materials provided, Sabina said. In addition, a student who visited St. Bonaventure University’s chemistry lab with her group had a jar she found analyzed.
“In Portville, this girl found a jar in the back of her yard and when she brought it into the chemistry lab at Bonaventure, they spent the time analyzing it — it was so cool,” Sabina remarked.
She added, “There were so many schools involved and so many manufacturers that I’m on top of the world right now.”
Other companies and organizations involved with the event included Scott Rotary Seals, Mazza Mechanical Services, Pierce Steel Fabricators, Cutco, FiberCel, Keystone Tool & Die, Eaton, Total Piping Solutions, Fitzpatrick & Weller, Holiday Valley, Dresser-Rand and Manufacturing Technology Institute at Jamestown Community College (JCC) in Olean.
Participating schools in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were Allegany-Limestone, Archbishop Walsh, Bolivar-Richburg, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Olean, Portville, Elm Street BOCES, Ellicottville BOCES and Salamanca, as well as Oswayo Valley in Pennsylvania.
Sabina said in a couple of weeks there will be another session offered to students to tour manufacturing companies in the area. She noted each participating company or organization typically opens their doors to up to three school districts on the list.
At Napoleon Engineering, Chris Napoleon said the event was “awesome” as it ties in with National Manufacturing Month. The company has been a strong supporter of the event over the years. Napoleon noted his company hosted Allegany-Limestone students with the Project Lead the Way program and are seeking experience in engineering, electronics and manufacturing.
“Today was a great day to get them out of the classroom and into our businesses … and in a lot of cases do some hands-on activities,” Napoleon observed. “I had them designing a bearing system that can be used on a space actuation system, so that was kind of fun.”
At JCC, Melissa Riehle, assistant director of student recruitment, said the college invited the participating schools to have lunch on campus, and learn of educational opportunities available.
“They visiting their different manufacturing facilities and then they came over here,” she explained. “I gave them a presentation on JCC and what we offer here. They got to spend 15 to 20 minutes in our manufacturing technology institute building to see the equipment they have and see the different programs we have on campus.”