Amid a sea of postponements and cancelations, at least one local summer sports staple is still on as scheduled: The Big 30 Charities Classic.
In an interview with the Bradford Era this week, Classic President Bob South said that, as of now, it’s business as usual for the 47th annual all-star football game, set for Aug. 1 at Bradford High School’s Parkway Field.
“We are planning on having it,” said South, who’s been involved with the annual contest pitting senior all-stars from New York and Pennsylvania, in some capacity, since it began in 1974. “We are going through the normal preparation and doing everything that we should do. But it all depends on what the government says … if they say we can’t do anything, then we can’t hold the game.”
SOUTH, who is in his first year as the game’s president, said that more than anything organizers are trying their best to hold the game in an effort to give senior athletes something to look forward to.
In Pennsylvania, schools have been canceled for the rest of the spring and as a result ended the baseball and track and field seasons before they could even begin. For New York, schools are postponed indefinitely through the end of April.
“They’ve got no track, no baseball, in some cases no graduation,” South said. “We feel like this is something we can at least do for them, if at all possible. It would give them something for their senior year and we would hate to take that away from them.”
He added that the decision by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to close schools for the remainder of the year has no impact on preparations or for the game itself — yet.
“We already had the kids — the ballplayers, the (Homecoming) queens, the cheerleaders — selected,” South explained. “We also already had the practice sites scheduled, so now we are just in that holding pattern waiting for schools to be opened back up. Once they are, we will give them a call and ask if we can still use their facilities for practice.”
Those practices, which in recent years have numbered eight for each state, are set to begin in mid-July for the two weeks leading up to the game. The banquet for participants and their families is set to be held on July 30 and the annual gameday parade is slated for 2:30 p.m. through downtown Bradford.
THE NEXT event on the Charities Classic calendar is media day, scheduled for June 14 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. The event, which features individual and team photos and gives the players the opportunity to talk to local media, is contingent on UPB reopening its campus by then. The college is conducting all classes online for the remainder of the semester and has banned all group gatherings indefinitely.
“We are planning on press day being the date we have set but that depends on whether Pitt will be open and if we can function,” South said. “I’ve been in contact with UPB and we’re just in a holding pattern until we find out what we can and can’t do.”
The Big 30 committee has been releasing the names of players selected to the game each week, and South said they will continue to do that. So far 56 players have been named to the rosters, with the eventual total numbering somewhere around 40 kids for each team by game day. Pennsylvania will be coached this year by the Ridgway staff and New York by the Wellsville coaches.
And while South says that there is currently no cutoff date as to when a final decision has to be made, he’s confident that a game set for nearly four months down the road can help preserve such a prestigious and celebrated event in the Twin Tiers.
“We want to do this to give the seniors something,” he said. “I think we are going to be able to do it and I think we are going to be able to do everything that we normally do along with it.”