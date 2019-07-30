South Dayton man keeps returning to the Cattaraugus County Fair

LITTLE VALLEY — It was more than 50 years ago that Lloyd Scharf of South Dayton remembers going to his first Cattaraugus County Fair. He actually went before he can remember.
Growing up in Dayton, his father, Stanley Scharf had a hobby farm and encouraged his son to exhibit at the County Fair — first pigs, then Holsteins and Jersey cows. “Dad split up the breeds so my brother and sister and I didn’t compete with each other,” Scharf smiled.
Before he ever competed with swine and cows at the County Fair, Scharf said, “I won the Most Beautiful Baby Contest two years in a row. I was also the first boy to win the apple pie baking contest.”
Scharf stood watching goat showmanship judging at the County Fair on opening day Monday as he reflected on the country lifestyle.
At one point, goat judge Dr. Ben Weikert of SUNY Cobelskill said many Downstate residents look down on Upstate youth at county fairs, seeing them as “animal abusers.”
“These animals are tame and would not survive without human intervention,” he said, adding the county fair “shows outsiders the way of life we love so much.”
That resonated with Scharf. He’s afraid the New York City crowd is not capable of understanding what it is to be a family farmer.
“4-H animals are probably treated better than the average animal on farms,” Scharf said, adding farmers know they can’t run a good farm and abuse their animals.
“There are no dumb farmers,” Scharf insisted. “You have to be a ‘MacGiver’ to be a farmer. You can’t go running to the hardware store for everything. You have to be resourceful. You’ve got to be curious about everything.”
Scharf is a little disappointed that he probably won’t get to watch his grandchildren from the Hamburg area exhibit livestock or pigs like he did as a boy in 4-H.
“4-H was my excuse for getting more involved in photography,” Scharf said.
After he aged out of 4-H, Scharf got involved in the fair livestock program. One program he spearheaded was building livestock pens. The volunteers for that project varied in age from adults to 4-H members.
“A lot of kids had their first welding experience” on that project, he said — including his daughter, who also exhibited at the fair.
“There’s a better crop of kids coming out of the schools today,” Scharf said as he watched the goat showmanship judging.
They are even more willing to learn something new than their parents and grandparents, he said.
One things that’s gone from the old days are the youth dormitories, Scharf lamented. They were separated by boys and girls, of course, but he said there were few problems.
Today, many youth sleep next to their cattle or near their horses. Others sleep with their parents in one of the many trailers and RVs parked inside the fence on two sides of the fairgrounds. Still others drive back home with their parents for more chores at home before coming back to the fair the next day.