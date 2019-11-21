ALLEGANY — Everything from spicy chili to loaded potato soup was on-hand to taste and judge during the inaugural “Soup and Chili Cook Off” event Wednesday at the Field of Dreams assisted living facility in Allegany.
The facility, located at 3260 N. Seventh St., opened its doors to the community in August and has been steadily enrolling residents, said Terri Ingersoll, chief operating officer with the Tanglewood Group of Jamestown, the parent company of the $16 million, 88,000-square-feet structure.
“Everything is fantastic,” Ingersoll said during a break in her work. “We’re prepping up for Christmas and we’re recognizing caregivers” during the holidays.
She was referring to a caregivers’ holiday tree located in the facility that has gift tags available to those who stop in for a tour.
“If they come in and tour they can pull an ornament off the tree (containing a price), but they’ll be a winner no matter what,” she explained. “The grand prize will be a (respite stay) for their loved one … We’re trying to get the word out in the community that we’re here, because I don’t think in some areas they don’t even know we’re here.”
Jessica Paprocki, activities director, said the event had a nominal entry fee as well as a small fee to enter the taste-testing, with all proceeds to benefit the residents of Field of Dreams.
“The Chili Cook-Off is a fun fundraiser that we’re hosting for our resident’s Christmas fund,” Paprocki explained. “Families and staff, as well as the community and residents, like to be involved in earning money toward this fund” during monthly activities.
The money can be used for outings, but is basically intended to be used for Christmas gifts.
“This year we want to give (the residents) an item of clothing that has the Field of Dreams logo on it,” she added, noting the clothing can be worn inside or outside the facility.
Contestants of the Soup and Chili Cook-Off were staff members or family members of residents at the facility. Those who wanted to participate in the taste test paid $2 to sample each of the crocks filled with a variety of chilis and soups.
A resident who participated in the taste test was Lori Babcock, who has resided at Field of Dreams since Sept. 26.
“I love everything here,” Babcock said while sampling some of the foods. “And we have fun, absolute fun.”
For more information or to schedule a tour at Field of Dreams facility, call 543-4200. Information on the facility can also be found at www.tanglewoodfieldofdreams.com.