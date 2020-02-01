It’s become a tradition.
Every year, my last column before the Super Bowl is dedicated to a list of off-beat “proposition bets” that have little to do with the game itself.
In other words, while most everybody watches some, if not all, of the Super Bowl, many don’t care about football.
Hence, if you have a mind to make a contest of the periphery of game, most of these wagers, which you can distribute at your Super Bowl viewing party, don’t require any vast football knowledge.
Here we go:
1. Miami temperature at kickoff: over/under 71 degrees Fahrenheit
2. How long will Demi Lovato take to sing the national anthem: over/under 1 min. 59 sec.
3. How long will she sing the word “brave:” over/under 5.5 sec.
4. Will fireworks be heard after “bombs bursting in air?: yes/no
5. Will a player raise a fist during the anthem?: yes/no
6. Will a player take a knee during the anthem?: yes/no
7. Will a scoring drive take less clock time than the anthem?: yes/no
8. What will be Jennifer Lopez’s first halftime song?: Let’s Get Loud; On The Floor; Live It Up; Dinero; El Anillo; Waiting for Tonight; If You Had My Love; Get Right; Jenny from the Block; Love Don’t Cost a Thing?
9. What will be the first song performed by Shakira?: Whenever, Wherever; Dare (La La La); La Tortura; Can’t Remember to Forget You; Waka Waka (This Time for Africa); Beautiful Liar; Loca; She Wolf; La Bicicleta; Si Te Vas?
10. Will Alex Rodriguez be shown during the halftime show?: yes/no
These next questions about the broadcast are from kickoff to the final whistle, halftime does not count.
11. Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say “favorite”?: yes/no
12: Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman say “Patriots”?: yes/no
13. Will Troy Aikman or Joe Buck say “1972 Dolphins”?: yes/no
14. Will Tom Brady be mentioned?: yes/no
15: Will Joe Buck mention his dad Jack during the broadcast?: yes/no
16. Who will be mentioned first?: Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Steve Young?
17. Will Colin Kaepernick be mentioned?: yes/no
18. Will Alex Smith be mentioned?: yes/no
19. Will Andy Reid competing in Punt/Pass/Kick Contest be mentioned or shown?: yes/no.
20. Which head coach will be mentioned first?: Reid or Kyle Shanahan?
21. Which coach will be shown first?: Reid or Shanahan?
22. Will they show a clip of the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV?: yes/no
23. Will they show a clip or picture of Joe Montana playing with the Kansas City Chiefs?: yes/no
24. Will they show a clip or picture of Chiefs QB Len Dawson smoking a cigarette at halftime of Super Bowl I?: yes/no
25. Will they show the Golden Gate Bridge?: yes/no
26. Will a Dan Marino highlight to be shown?: yes/no
27: How many times will they show Mike Shanahan during the game?: Over/Under 1½
28. Will Roger Goodell be shown during the broadcast?: yes/no
29. Will a fan run on the field?: yes/no
These questions are about Super Bowl commercials.
30. Which beverage brand commercial will air first?: Anheuser-Busch; Mountain Dew; Coca-Cola?
31. Which Anheuser-Busch brand commercial will air first?: Bud Light/Seltzer; Budweiser; Michelob Ultra; Michelob Pure Gold?
32. Will a Budweiser commercial show an American flag?: yes/no
33. Which auto brand commercial will air first?: Hyundai; Kia Porsche; Audi; Toyota?
34. Which food brand commercial will air first?: Doritos; Snickers; Cheetos; Avocados From Mexico?
35. How many commercials will have a dog in them?: over/under 3 ½
36. Will Betty White be in a Snickers commercial?: yes/no
37. Will Donald Trump’s commercial say “Super Bowl”?: yes/no
38. Will Donald Trump’s commercial thank Fox?: yes/no
39. How many times will Michael Bloomberg’s commercial say Trump?: over/under 2
40. Will Michael Bloomberg’s commercial say “climate change”?: yes/no
Post-game questions
41. What color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach’s head?:
Lime/Green/Yellow; Clear; Red/Pink; Blue; Orange; Purple?
42. Will any player other than a quarterback be voted MVP?: yes/no
43. Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first after getting the award?:
teammates; God/religion; coach or coaches; winning city; family; owner?
44. Will Donald Trump congratulate the winner via Tweet?: yes/no
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)