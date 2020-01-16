Lynn Anzivine never knows when another donation will be provided to the Pink Pumpkin Project or one of its related programs, which provide help to people with cancer.
Such was the case when Anzivine, who founded Pink Pumpkin several years ago, learned the Olean Girls Synergy Softball program had raised $1,119 from their first Laurie Anzivine Memorial-Synergy Softball Classic in October. The money will bolster the scholarship fund which will be awarded to four seniors at area high schools who plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or trade schools. Eligible scholarship applicants have a family member or are themselves affected by some type of cancer.
“That was the first year for the tournament,” Anzivine said. “I think (in 2020) they’re going to try to incorporate more age groups, as well.”
Anzivine said the memorial scholarship is in its third year and helps students at schools located in a 30- to 40-mile radius in New York and Pennsylvania. That is the area covered by Pink Pumpkin in its quest to help women and men with the financial and emotional burdens of fighting breast cancer, in particular.
“Last year, one of the recipients was Heidi Sturdevant, who is a cancer survivor,” Anzivine remarked. “She went on to attend St. Bonaventure.”
Anzivine founded Pink Pumpkin several years ago in memory of her late sister-in-law, Laurie Anzivine, who died from the disease in 2007. Since that time, the organization has grown to include fundraisers, educational events and memorial activities to assist area people in their challenges with the disease.
Anzivine said Jeff Henning, head coach of Olean Girls Synergy Softball, as well as her brother-in-law, Lenny Anzivine, and Melissa VanHoutte organized the tournament.
“They were in charge of all the teams and got pink T-shirts,” Anzivine said. “I believe they donated all of the money from the concession stand, as well.”
Henning said he and Lenny Anzivine wanted to conduct the tournament as the Anzivine family has been a big part of Synergy softball since it was founded 10 years ago.
“It’s good for the girls and close to our hearts because the Anzivines are so close to us,” Henning commented. “We always wanted to do it, we just never got around to it. This being our 10th year, we decided ‘let’s do this and let’s do it for the scholarship fund.’”
He said the organization also decided to conduct the tournament in October, as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. He said participants in the tournament were age 16 and under.
“We’re going to do it every year,” he added. “This year we planned it last minute ... and did it in one day.”
Although quickly organized, the event drew in 22 teams and comprised various age groups.
“This year, we’re going to plan a little bit better and try to do it in two days,” he continued. “We’re going to do two age groups on Saturday and two age groups on Sunday.”
Lynn Anzivine said the scholarship fund, as with other money raised through fundraisers by the nonprofit organization, is managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF.)
She said applications for the scholarship, which will be available on the CRCF website, can be submitted beginning Feb. 1. A link for the scholarship application will also be placed on the Pink Pumpkin Project website and Facebook.