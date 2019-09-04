HINSDALE — Jack Snyder (two assists) and Bryce Butler (assist) scored two goals each to lead Ellicottville (1-2) to its first boys soccer victory of the year on the road Wednesday.
The Eagles topped Hinsdale in a Class D non-league meeting, 6-1.
Noah Steinbroner and Mitchell Azcarate had one goal each and Nathaniel Ploetz added an assist. Jamison Caldwell made one save.
Josh Tuttle scored a goal on a Tucker Schwartz assist for Hinsdale (0-3). Ethan Cashimere made eight saves.
NON-LEAGUE Avoca 2, Houghton 1
HOUGHTON — Ayo Banwo scored on a Gennaro Pico assist for Houghton (0-1) in its season-opening loss.
Chris Habecher made 18 saves for the Panthers.
Zach Hammond and Tristian Stark scored one goal each for Avoca and Thomas Derick made three saves.
“We graduated seven players last year so we have a really young team,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “Avoca is the opposite. They’re going to be a powerhouse in Class D this year. “Sticking with them for a 2-1 loss, to be able to hold with a team of that caliber is a success in some ways.”
Salamanca/Catt-LV 2, Frewsburg 0
CATTARAUGUS — Neland Cummings and Darec Funke scored goals, both in the second half, to deliver the first win of the season for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-1).
Goalkeeper Jarrett Pond made eight saves to earn the shutout.
OLEAN TOURNAMENT Holland 3, Olean 1
OLEAN — Matt Linderman netted the only goal on a Joel Magro assist for Olean (1-3) with nine minutes remaining in the first half.
Travis Wiedemann, Donny Schmidt and Noah Kirsch each scored a goal for Holland (1-0).
“I thought we played pretty well,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “We had a lot of shots on goal but not enough pace behind them. We need to tighten up our defense. I thought we improved a lot throughout the Hornell game on Monday, but things haven’t gone our way.”
Olean’s goalkeeper Kyle Pockalny recorded two saves. Holland’s Carter Pikett finished with eight saves.
Olean hosts Pioneer on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the consolation game.
Hornell 4, Pioneer 0
OLEAN — Ian Ashworth scored twice to lead Hornell into the championship game of the Olean Tournament. Chase Freeland and Ian Briggs added goals for Hornell.
Pioneer fell to 1-1.
WAYLAND-COHOCTON TOURNAMENT Wayland-Cohocton 3, Wellsville 1
WAYLAND — Wayland-Cohocton denied Wellsville (0-1) in its season opener as Titan Rocha scored twice in the second half.
Dominic Sawyer gave the Lions a lead in the 20th minute. But Michael Gammell scored eight minutes later for Way-Co on a Rocha assist, and the Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half.
Logan Dunbar made seven saves for Wellsville.
“I thought we played with composure and defensively we kept up pretty good,” first-year Lions varsity coach Matt Buckley said. “We had a couple mistakes in the back but for the most part, we had a lot of play in the midfield and just contained them. We got the ball over the top and got some good looks and just didn’t put some shots away.”