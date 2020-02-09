BOLIVAR — With five different first-place wrestlers, Bolivar-Richburg won the Section 5 Class B3 Championship on Saturday in its home gymnasium.
Trey Buchholz (99 pounds), Rayce Carr (120), Dawsen Yates (126), Hudson Evingham (195) and Tyler Smith (220) all won their weight classes for the Wolverines, whose 255.5 points put them ahead of Perry (202) and South Seneca (177). See full team scoring, page B-4.
Smith was named Most Outstanding Wrestler. He went 4-0 and pinned Lyndonville’s Mario Fidanza in :50 for the championship.
Buchholz went 3-0, including a 7-2 championship decision over teammate Tavyn Macdonell. Carr was also 3-0, winning the championship 8-4 over Gilead’s Andrew Caudill, while Yates was 3-0 with an 11-5 decision over South Seneca’s Dylan Campbell. Evingham (3-0) pinned Alexander’s Ethan Heineman in 2:08.
“I thought our kids wrestled really well,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Todd Taylor said. “We had a few upset victories. Rayce (Carr) and Tyler (Smith) both were the two seeds in their matches and upset the number one. Rayce lost to the same kid twice already this year so he was really pumped about the victory. Overall, it has been a good year and that was our third sectional victory.”
Macdonell (99), Dominic Stone (113) and Trent Sibble (182) took second; Kadin Tompkins (138), Wayne Karnuth (152) and Brayden Day (160) took third; and Sam Thornton (220) was fourth.
For Fillmore, Kainan Beardsley (152) placed fourth.
NON-LEAGUE SECTION 6 CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIPS
Pioneer takes 2nd, Olean 4th
CHEEKTOWAGA — Led by three weight class champions, Pioneer finished tied for second in the Section 6 Class B championships.
Daniel Kirsch (113), Alex Miley (138) and Kameron Riordan (145) all took home titles from the class championships. Kirsch went 4-0 with three pins, including a 3:56 pinfall against Iroquois’ Michael Schiffhauer in 3:56 in the final.
Miley was also 4-0 with a 6-0 decision over Iroquois’ Tristan Degrace for the title, while Riordan finished 4-0 with a 5-3 decision over Fredonia’s Hunter Larson.
Pioneer tied Fredonia with 227 points, after Iroquois’ 248.
Alex Schenk (170), Xander Kirsch (99) and Donald Bennett (132) all took second for the Panthers. Austin Noel (285) was third. Owen Poling (113), Brady Heckathorn (132) and Mitch Landphair (220) were each fourth and Jack Lacy (106) took fifth.
For Olean/Allegany-Limestone, Gavin Kulp (160) and Connor Walsh (220) both won Class B championships. Kulp was 3-0 with 6-5 final decision over Iroquois’ Tyler Barry, while Walsh was 3-0 with a 5-2 final decision over Fredonia’s Alex Christy. AS a team, the Huskies tied for fourth with 127 points.
Jeremiah Crivelli (160), Chris Bargy (182) and Nate Gabler (120) were all third for the Huskies and AJ Addotta (285) was fourth.
SECTION 6 CLASS C/D CHAMPIONSHIPS
Franklinville takes 5th of 17 teams
FALCONER — Cleon Lawton won the 170-pound class, leading Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford to fifth out of 17 teams in Section 6 Class C/D.
Lawton won a 3-2 decision over Portville’s Jayden Lassiter in the championship final to finish 4-0. Also for the Panthers,
Kyle Wittenrich (195) and Ethan Coleman (106) were each second, Everett Leonard (182) was third, Tyler Learn (138) fourth, Nolan Palmatier (132) fifth and Ben Brohl (195) sixth.
Portville took sixth. Dakota Mascho won the 152-pound class, going 4-0 with a 7-1 decision over Falconer’s Bryce Baglia in the final.
Jayden Lassiter (170) was second, Julian Morales (220) fourth, Roland Thompson (170) fifth and Andrew DeArmitt (138), Kirkland Hall (145) and Merrick Witherell (285) were each sixth.
Trevor Ellis led Salamanca, taking fourth at 126, while Devin Bialaszewski (220) was sixth. The Warriors were 14th.
Christian Hines was Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s top performer, going 1-2 at 126.
SECTION 5 CLASS B2 CHAMPIONSHIPS
Enke leads Wellsville to 8th
WARSAW — Wellsville took eighth out of 16 teams in the Section 5 Class B2 championships, led by second-place finisher Eagan Enke (285).
Hunter Brandes (170) took third, John Layfield (195) and Mekha Dorrough (285) were fourth and Evin Rought (220) fifth.