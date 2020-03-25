The sixth group of six players named to the 47th annual Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has been released. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 1 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-3, though Pennsylvania hasn’t lost since the 2015 renewal.
Proceeds benefit area charities and, over the first 46 years, the game has donated more than $1.7 million to local causes.
Added today to the New York squad are Pioneer’s Denton Tilly and Aaron Doyle and Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Jordan (J.P.) Peplinski.
Pennsylvania’s additions are Bradford’s Caleb Nuzzo, Ridgway’s Robert Briggs and Elk County Catholic’s Jared Emmert.
Today’s six selections make 36 players named to the Classic, 18 to each roster that eventually will number 40-plus players come game day.
TILLY WAS A 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end/defensive end who was first-team All-Western New York on defense, a Big 30 All-Star, the Section 6 Class B-1 Defensive MVP and third team all New York State.
He played on a team that went 10-1 his junior year, losing 14-7 to Cheektowaga in the Section 6 Class B final at New Era Field, and 7-2 last fall losing to WNY Maritime in the Class B semifinals.
He will work on getting his CDL license after graduation.
Tilly is excited to play in the Big 30 Game because, “I heard it will be the most fun playing football I will ever have.”
His most exciting memory playing football was “going to New Era Field in the playoffs.”
Doyle was a 6-foot, 260-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was a Trench Trophy nominee.
His favorite football memory was also “going to New Era Field in the playoffs.”
Peplinski, who attends Ellicottville, was a 5-foot-7, 175-pound offensive guard/middle linebacker for an F/E team that went 8-1 last fall, losing in the Section 6 Class D final at New Era Field.
A Big 30 All-Star on offense he received the Bud Krause Award and a Character Award.
He desires to enter welding school and pursue a career in underwater welding.
NUZZO was a 5-foot-9, 175-pound quarterback/defensive back who was a four-year letterwinner and his team’s MVP last fall. He was named Fuhrman Chiropractic Player of the Year and was a District 9 Large-School All-Star as a punter in addition to being last season’s baseball team’s MVP and a two-time D-9 large school baseball all-star. He was also captain of the football and basketball teams. He was a three-time letterwinner in basketball and four-time letterwinner in baseball.
Vice president of the National Honor Society and winner of an Army Leadership Award, Nuzzo will attend Slippery Rock University and major in exercise science with an eye toward a doctorate in physical therapy.
His favorite moment playing football was “When my sister Abbie made an extra point becoming the first girl in Bradford High School history to score a point playing football.”
Briggs was a 6-foot, 200-pound offensive guard/linebacker who was a Big 30 All-Star, a two-time District 9 All-Star and was selected as D-9 MVP last fall. He was all-state honorable mention as a sophomore and second-team as a senior when he was also team captain for a team that went 11-2 the past two seasons, winning the District 9 Class AA title four straight years and advancing to the PIAA playoffs.
He plans to play football at Grove City College and major in accounting.
His favorite football memory was “coming back from 14 points down to win our fourth D-9 championship.”
Emmert was a 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle/defensive end who was ECC’s MVP and a District 9 All-Star.
He will attend Jeff Tech and get a certificate in automotive collision repair.