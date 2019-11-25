ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 20-3 win over the Broncos Sunday afternoon at New Era Field before 67,338 witnesses:
— Veteran Bills running back Frank Gore finished with 65 rushing yards and passed Barry Sanders (15,269) for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Gore now has 15,289 rushing yards. (Related story, Local Notes). In addition, his 65 yards of total offense put him in a tie with Marshall Faulk for fourth on the National Football League’s all-time scrimmage yards list with 19,154.
— Capping a big day for the Bills’ rushing attack, rookie third-round draft choice Devin Singletary had his first 100-yard game, going for 106 yards on 21 carries.
— Buffalo’s lone interception of Denver quarterback Brandon Allen came when cornerback Tre’Davious White picked off his team-leading fourth of the season.
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s streak on 172 straight passes without an interception ended when Broncos free safety Justin Simmons picked off a throw, his team-leading third pick.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Brandon Allen was logged by tackle Star Lotulelei, his second of the season. Later end Shaq Lawson got two, giving him five on the season. Finally, first-round draft choice Ed Oliver, a tackle, logged his third. Oliver finished with the one sack, a tackle for loss and one QB hit.
— Denver’s only sack of Josh Allen was recorded by linebacker Von Miller, his team-leading sixth.
— Bills wide receiver Robert Foster, who previously had only one catch all season, pulled up with a hamstring injury at the end of a 24-yard catch on the initial possession of the second half and did not return. Center Mitch Morse left the game in the first half with a finger injury and also did not return.
— Bills wide receiver John Brown saw his streak of 10 straight games with at least 50 receiving yards and four catches come to an end. He had only two receptions for 39 yards on four targets but one was a pretty 34-yard touchdown that gave him five TDs on the season.
— Bills linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds tied for the team lead in tackles with six, the latter topping Buffalo with three solos.
And since the Bills ran 73 plays to Denver’s 46, the Broncos leader in tackles was linebacker Alexander Johnson with 15, including a game-high five solos, while his partner inside, Todd Davis, had 13 stops.
— Former Bills safety Leonard Smith was the “Legend of the Game.”
— Inactive for the Bills were offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), safety Siran Neal (concussion), wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
The only inactive starter for Denver was offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James.
BILLS 20, BRONCOS 3
Denver 0 0 6 0 — 3
Buffalo 6 6 14 20 — 20
First Quarter
Buf — FG Hauschka 39, 1:10.
Second Quarter
Buf — FG Hauschka 23, 8:09.
Third Quarter
Buf — Beasley 18 pass from J.Allen (Hauschka kick), 12:57.
Den — FG McManus 45, 7:40.
Fourth Quarter
Buf — J.Brown 34 pass from J.Allen, 11:15.
Buf — J.Brown 34 pass from J.Allen (Hauschka kick), 11:08.
A — 67,338.
Den Buf
First downs 9 22
Total Net Yards 134 424
Rushes-yards 17-85 47-244
Passing 49 180
Punt Returns 0-0 5-41
Kickoff Returns 3-61 2-41
Interceptions Ret. 1-8 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 10-25-1 15-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-33 1-5
Punts 8-44.4 4-32.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-70 12-90
Time of Possession 24:56 35:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Denver, Lindsay 13-57, Freeman 2-20, B.Allen 2-8. Buffalo, Singletary 21-106, Gore 15-65, J.Allen 9-56, Foster 1-22, McKenzie 1-(minus 5).
PASSING — Denver, B.Allen 10-25-1-82. Buffalo, J.Allen 15-25-1-185.
RECEIVING — Denver, Fant 3-14, Freeman 2-9, Sutton 1-27, Beck 1-18, Lindsay 1-11, Patrick 1-3, Spencer 1-0. Buffalo, Beasley 6-76, J.Brown 2-39, McKenzie 2-13, Knox 2-11, Foster 1-24, Kroft 1-14, Singletary 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — None.