ORCHARD PARK — Notes and quotes from the Bills’ 16-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon at New Era Field:
— The crowd of 70,317 was the largest since a turnout of 70,422 for the Patriots in 2016.
— The Patriots have now won nine straight games dating back to last year’s regular season. Their last defeat was by Pittsburgh in mid-December.
— Not only had the Patriots not allowed an offensive touchdown since the fourth quarter of last season’s overtime AFC Championship win at Kansas City, they had also not surrendered a first-half point since their divisional playoff win over the Chargers a game earlier.
The quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Josh Allen to start the third quarter ended New England’s streak of 18 quarters without surrendering an offensive TD.
— Bills running back Frank Gore, in his 15th season, reached the 15,000-yard career rushing mark with 17 carries, for 109 yards. It was the 47th 100-yard rushing game of Gore’s career. He now has 15,021 career yards, fourth on the all-time list. The only rushers ahead of him are Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269), who he should catch this season.
— Buffalo’s only takeaway was an end zone interception of Tom Brady by safety Micah Hyde, his first pick of the season.
— New England’s initial takeaway was an interception of an Allen pass by safety Devin McCourty, his team-leading fourth of the year.
Later in the first quarter, cornerback J.C. Jackson blocked a Corey Bojorquez punt and wide receiver Matthew Slater returned it 11 yards for a touchdown.
Later, Jackson intercepted Allen twice, his first picks of the campaign.
Finally, linebacker Jamie Collins got the game-clinching interception on a tipped ball thrown by Matt Barkley, his third of the year.
— The Patriots first sack of Allen was logged by Collins, giving him a team-leading 3.5. Later, linebacker Kyle Van Noy sacked both Allen and Barkley (2.5) and defensive ends John Simon (2.0) and Chase Winovich (3.0) each got one on Allen.
— Bills coach Sean McDermott used both of his challenges and lost them. One was of a spot that gave the Patriots a first down deep in their own territory and the other was seeking an offensive pass interference call on Pats wide receiver Josh Gordon.
— Besides Allen leaving the game after suffering a head injury in a helmet-to-helmet collision in the fourth quarter, backup Bills safety Dean Marlowe left the game with a head injury in the third quarter and did not return.
— Of the hit by Pats’ safety Jonathan Jones that knocked Allen from the game, the NFL explained why there was no ejection.
“We looked at it and in this situation (and) didn’t feel that contact rose to the level of an ejection. (Jones) actually turns. Obviously, there is helmet contact, but we have standards for an ejection, and this did not rise to that standard; therefore, we did not eject him. There was a foul called and obviously the penalty stood.”
— Buffalo middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had game highs in tackles (11) and solo stops (7). Van Noy topped the Patriots in both categories (8 and 6).
— Twenty minutes before kickoff, over 100 Bills alumni gathered on the field, by era, including former general manager Bill Polian and coach Marv Levy, now 94.
— During an extended halftime a Rochester couple was married on the field with retired Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams officiating. The couple was part of 1,400 applications with the list reduced to finalists who had to submit a one-minute video. Their first date was at a Bills game and they were also engaged at the stadium.
The team held a pregame “Legends” tailgate with over 120 former Bills attending and several of them served as the bridal party. Besides the wedding, the couple received custom wedding bands, matching bride and groom Bills jerseys, a photo album and a video. They watched the second half of the game in a suite where the first dance and cake cutting took place.
— Inactive for the Bills were running back Devin Singletary (hamstring), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot/ankle), wide receiver Robert Foster (groin), cornerback Taron Johnson (hamstring), linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) and offensive linemen Spencer Long (ankle) and Conor McDermott.
Among the Patriots inactives was inside linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder).