Sheeler powers O-E girls past Cameron Co., 54-41

KANE, Pa. — Katie Sheeler played Thursday’s game more like a seasoned veteran than a freshman.
In her first career postseason start, the 5-foot-2 guard scored 15 points, was a thorn in the side of Cameron County’s star player on defense, and hit some clutch free-throws late to power the Lady Terrors to a 54-41 victory over Cameron County in a District 9 Class A quarterfinal matchup at Kane High School.
With the game tied at 18 late in the first half, Sheeler put together perhaps her best sequence of the game.
Guarding Cameron County’s Kaelee Bresslin, Sheeler picked her pocket twice over the span of four possessions and raced down the court to convert two steals into four points. The first came on an uncontested layup, and the second was via two free-throws after being fouled.
That end-to-end effort pushed Otto-Eldred (16-6) on an 8-0 run to end the half and ultimately gave it the momentum to advance to the Class A semifinals.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a district playoff game or a pickup game,” Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray said, “(Katie’s) just neutral. You don’t know if she’s having a good game or a bad game, and those are the type of players that you want on your team. She sparked us big time. A couple steals, a couple layups that got us a bit of a cushion going into the half. And that’s Katie. I love her.”
By no means did Cameron County (11-12) quit coming out of the halftime break. After O-E pushed its lead to 10, 30-20, with six minutes to play, Bresslin knocked down a 3-pointer as part of a 7-0 run to bring her Lady Red Raiders back to within three.
But it was the closest Cameron Co. would get for the remainder of the game, as Sheeler hit four straight free-throws to close the third quarter and push O-E’s lead to 41-32.
Sheeler’s 9-for-10 night from the charity stripe was a big part of the Lady Terrors’ 20-for-34 performance in the game. And while those numbers were slightly skewed by Cameron County intentionally fouling to get back into the contest late, O-E played a physical brand of basketball and constantly attacked the paint on offense.
“It was kind of our game plan going into the game,” Gray asserted. “We have a size advantage in our league and if we look to pound it inside, we’re a good team — as long as we’re making the shots — which we tend to miss a few here or there. But that was the game plan, especially when they got into some foul trouble in the first half. We started running some stuff just to try and get it inside and it seemed to work for us.”
That height advantage translated to the defensive end of the court, as well.
Cameron County made just two field goals in the fourth quarter, and struggled to get many good looks from the 3-point line in. The Lady Raiders did knock down five 3-pointers, and Bresslin had 14 points, but the team struggled to get into any kind of rhythm.
Cameron Co. also got nine points from Hailey Hilfiger, who returned from a 14-game absence, to provide Bresslin with some much needed help.
“Well, we know who their scorers are,” Gray jokingly said. “Kaelee Bresslin is a great player and I tell her everytime I see her. I love her game, I love how she plays.
“Give Coach (Dave) Sullivan all the credit in the world. He has them prepared and there’s no doubt that when Cameron County and Otto-Eldred get together, we’re getting their best game for sure.”
The victory, which was O-E’s third of the season over its North Tier League rival, was also keyed by a big game off the bench from Reilly Raught. The junior forward finished with a game-high 16 points and added eight rebounds and a block to her statline.
She also sent a message to her head coach in the process.
“Reilly wants back in the starting lineup, bad,” Gray said. “And you can tell tonight. She played a great game, and she played one of her best games of the year. She missed a lot of shots, but she was after it and she had super effort and that’s all I ask of my kids. Come bring the effort and we’ll see what happens.”
Otto-Eldred matches up with Coudersport in the Class A semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. The Lady Terrors dropped both regular season NTL meetings to Coudy.