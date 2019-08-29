OLEAN — For Bradford, Pa., resident Kate Vinelli, the drive to Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean are well worth the daily travel time for her two children, Madison and Charlie, to ensure they continue on with their Catholic education.
The Vinelli children are among the 10 or more students from Bradford and its surrounding area who have elected to enroll in the Catholic school system in Olean following the closure of St. Bernard School in Bradford at the end of last year due to financial issues and low enrollment.
During Wednesday’s Welcome Breakfast at the Olean campus at 208 N. 24th St., Vinelli said her children were acquainted with other children from Bradford attending the campus.
“They came here to the Shadow Day in May and spent the day touring the school and they liked it,” Vinelli said of her children’s earlier encounter with the campus. Vinelli said the approximate 30-minute trip to and from Olean will be provided by a bus from Archbishop Walsh. Beginning next Tuesday, her children will meet the bus in the morning at St. Francis Church on St. Francis Drive, and will be returned home in the afternoon.
“We wanted to continue with their Catholic education,” Vinelli said while looking toward her 11-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son standing in the foyer of Archbishop Walsh. “They’ve both been in it since pre-school and we just wanted to keep it going.”
Vinelli said her children’s enrollment in the Olean school was aided through tuition assistance provided by the Bradford Central Christian Charitable Trust, which helps displaced students continue with Christian education.
Another Bradford mother who elected to send her son, Caleb, 8, to Southern Tier Catholic, is Shannon McAndrew.
“We’re excited, it’s a nice school and the busing is really good,” McAndrew said, noting she was also encouraged by the fact that other students from Bradford have attended the school in the past and graduated from the facility.
Thomas Manko, principal of Archbishop Walsh and Southern Tier Catholic, invited the new families and students gathered at the school to come into the cafeteria and have breakfast while visiting with each other. He said new students enrolled in the campus’ Montessori program through 12th-grade classes were invited to the event.
Manko said that in addition to Olean and Bradford, students at the school hail from communities that include Portville, Allegany, Limestone, Hinsdale, Cuba, Rushford and Franklinville.
He said students are welcome to enroll in the school throughout the year, “but the sooner the families make the decision to enroll, the better it is for the children.”
Mary Beth Garvin, director of admissions and student life, said that overall the school has approximately 30 new students enrolled for the 2019-20 year.
Garvin said she is pleased with the initial Bradford enrollment.
“We’ll have the bus coming (to and from Archbishop Walsh) and I think maybe people will say ‘Oh, there are students and there actually is a bus with 10 of them,’” she said, speculating the Bradford enrollment will increase with time.
For more information on the school or enrolling, contact Manko by email at thomas.manko@walshstcs.org, by phone at (716) 372-8122, ext. 1, or by cell at (315) 345-7587. Also available for information is Garvin, who can be reached by email at marybeth.garvin@walshstcs.org or by phone at 372-8122, ext. 3.