LITTLE VALLEY — W.I.L.M.A. (We Invite Local Manufacturers and Artisans) is back for a seventh year at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds next weekend.
The event has grown each year, according to Crystal Abers, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism.
Last year it outgrew the Corporate Building at the fairgrounds where it started and the adjacent Domestic Building was added. They will both be full again this year, Abers reported.
A Job Fair has been added this year as well, Abers said. Nearly 20 employers looking for employees will be at the Job Fair Friday at the Corporate Building from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
Some of the employers attending include: Upper Allegheny Health Systems, Cattaraugus County, Homecare & Hospice, Tops Markets, Seneca Allegany Casino, BOCES, New Directions, Field of Dreams, Holiday Valley and the Gowanda Nursing Home.
W.I.L.M.A. opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. On Sunday the hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
The first 50 visitors on Saturday get $5 in W.I.L.M.A. cash that can be used with the dozens of vendors. On Sunday, the first 25 entrants will get $5 in W.I.L.M.A. cash.
The W.I.L.M.A. event is a perfect place to start holiday shopping, Abers said. All the items for sale and on display are made in Cattaraugus County by county artists and manufacturers.
“There’s more vendors this year,” Abers said. “They are all local. It’s packed. We get more visitors each year. It’s all indoors.”
It’s a way to support local manufacturers and artisans
New this year is a clay sculptor, she said.
There’s room to relax with a cup of free cider and a doughnut or coffee provided by Pumpkinville and the South Dayton Super Duper.
Pick up a free shopping bag provided by the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency.
One of the annual highlights of the W.I.L.M.A. event is a winter prediction by county leaders. This year, County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder of Olean and Legislator Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph are scheduled to do the predicting honors.
They will have some help: There will be a small display of woolly bear caterpillars, which are time-honored winter prognosticators. W.I.L.M.A., the logo for the events depicts a woolly bear caterpillar.
According to the “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” the woolly bear caterpillar, with its 13 distinct segments of black and reddish-brown, has a reputation of being able to forecast the coming winter weather.
Folklore says the wider the middle brown section is, the milder the coming winter will be, while a narrow brown band predicts a harsh winter.