To my teammates, my coaches, my parents and every other Gator fan out there, I am here to say thank you.
You have given me the privilege to represent our school and community while doing the things I love. Being a Gator has always been something I was proud of. Throughout my time of being a Gator, I have been to the NYS Championship Tournament three times (twice in soccer, once in basketball), cheered on our football team in below freezing weather, been mentored by some of the most incredible role models and built some of the strongest friendships that I will take with me the rest of my life.
But now, we will not be able to finish that journey. We will not have our last senior night, or dance the night away at prom, or spend our final moments together as seniors on our class trip. It was not supposed to end this way.
After hearing that my senior season of softball was being taken away from me, I was devastated. None of us could have even imagined our final year of high school ending this abruptly. I wish I was cheering in the dugout, eating sunflower seeds right now. I still cannot grasp the idea that our senior season of softball is not going to happen. However, I promise you that something good will come out of this. The world will learn to appreciate the precious time they are given. Athletes will work harder than ever and hopefully succumb to the saying, “play every game like it’s your last.”
The next time athletes step on the field, it will be a danger zone. Every single one of us will want to come back stronger than ever and push ourselves to our toughest limits. We cannot take this time to ache and feel bad for ourselves. We must use everyday to improve personally. These unforeseen events have given us the opportunity to sit back and realize that we are so blessed with what we have.
We as a community need to focus on our future and realize that we will come together soon to support our peers again. We will grow from this. I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love with your unconditional support.