My name is Sadie Hood and I’m a senior at Franklinville Central School.
This would have been my last year of varsity track and field before college in the fall. Last year was my last season of track, and the sad part is that I didn’t even know it.
During this quarantine, I have been running and doing at-home workouts, but it’s not the same as being on the track and having my friends from Ellicottville (with whom FCS co-ops) come to run and make memories with.
I joined the track team my sophomore year and absolutely fell in love with the sport. I love invitationals on weekends, especially the ones that take up the entire day. I always look forward to meets because I just love the thrill of racing other people and pushing yourself until you are about to throw up.
My first year of track I went to sectionals for the 3,200 relay; it was held in Niagara Falls and it was amazing. Track is such a different sport, because the feeling is different from a soccer game or basketball ... it’s just you out there doing your best. The people that are there are either super intimidating or they are just as nervous as you are.
You are waiting on the starting line and have this huge weight in your gut waiting for the gun. Then, when it goes off, your mind just clears and you are synced in and ready to run your best time.
I am a distance runner so when I’m finishing the steeplechase or the 1,600 and I’m on the last 200, I’m absolutely dying, and then my coach is screaming at me and telling me to open my stride, speed up on the last curve, or that the girl behind me is coming up fast; I just love that feeling. The last kick is what really matters, and when you cross the finish line and you beat the girl you had your eyes on the entire time, it’s such a great feeling.
My track experience was short-lived, seeing as how I only got to run for my sophomore and junior years. My junior year, I was chosen to be a captain by (former coach Mallory Perkins) and then the two weeks that we were able to have this year I was chosen to be a captain by (current coach) Tyetta Herman.
I am grateful for my experiences and all the new friendships. I am sad that COVID-19 took my last season and last sport ever, but I would not change anything about my past seasons.